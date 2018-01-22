Feature Winners: January 17 – 21, 2018
Wednesday January 17, 2018
Avalon Raceway – Lara, VIC – AU – SRA – Eureka Sprintcar Series – President’s Cup – Robbie Farr
Thursday January 18, 2018
Borderline Speedway – Mt. Gambier, SA – AU – SRA – Eureka Sprintcar Series – King’s Challenge – Steven Lines
Friday January 19, 2018
Gulf Western Independent Oils Raceway – Latrobe, TAS – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Luke Redpath
Premier Speedway – Warrnambool, VIC – AU – SRA – Eureka Sprintcar Series – Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic – Brooke Tatnell
Saturday January 20, 2018
417 Southern Speedway – Punta Gorda, FL – USA – Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series – Troy DeCaire
Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, QLD – AU – Midget Cars – World Midget Championship – Nathan Smee
Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, QLD – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Cody O’Connell
Lismore Speedway – Lismore, NSW – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Harley Thisilton
Premier Speedway – Warrnambool, VIC – AU – SRA – Eureka Sprintcar Series – Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic – Rained Out
Timmis Speedway – Mildura, VIC – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Cancelled
Vavoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Dean Thomas
Western Springs Speedway – Auckland, NZ – NZ – Midget Cars – Zach Daum
Western Springs Speedway – Auckland, NZ – NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – NZ Sprintcar Championship – Kerry Brocas
Sunday January 21, 2018
Premier Speedway – Warrnambool, VIC – AU – SRA – Eureka Sprintcar Series – Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic – Grant Anderson
Premier Speedway – Warrnambool, VIC – AU – SRA – Eureka Sprintcar Series – Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic – Corey McCullagh