York Plumbing To Sponsor OCRS Hard Charger Award

From John Lemon

TULSA, Ok. (January 26, 2018) – Officials with the AMERI-FLEX / OCRS sprint car series are excited to announce that Tulsa Oklahoma based York Plumbing has signed on as the sponsor for the “Hard Charger” award beginning with the 2018 racing season. York Plumbing will award the driver that passes the most cars in each A-Feature event throughout the season a $100 bill for their effort.

“We are very grateful to have York Plumbing on board,” said series president Barry Grabel. “The York family has been in the racing community for decades and it is an honor that they would like to offer their support to our series. The Hard Charger program has been one of our better offerings in the series and in looking around the national landscape of the dirt track world, it looks as if we have one of the best sponsors in the industry for this kind of award.”

A statement by the company reads:

“York Plumbing is a family owned and operated company serving the Tulsa Oklahoma market since 2004. Owner Bobby York possesses over 30 years of experience within the plumbing industry providing high quality plumbing and mechanical service in the greater Tulsa area. For the past 14 years, York Plumbing’s primary focus has been commercial plumbing and mechanical work for some of Tulsa’s largest businesses.

Prestigious local companies such as OneOK, Williams, Bank of Oklahoma, Hillcrest Hospital, Kanbar Properties and many others have entrusted York Plumbing for their new construction and service needs. The essential goals of York Plumbing is to provide high quality service at affordable prices to the community that one would come to expect from such a reputable company.”

York’s father, ‘Pistol Pete’ was an icon in the regional racing fraternity as he won open wheel races in the 40’s, 50’s. 60’s, 70’s, 80’s and 90’s. Quite an astonishing feat that very few can match. Bobby raced as well having started in quarter midgets as a child. He went on to compete in sprint cars, street stocks and modifieds among other cars York has raced. Bobby is the 1999 Creek County Speedway modifed champion and retired from driving race cars in 2004 to focus on his business at York Plumbing.

If you should find yourself in a need for their services, contact York Plumbing by calling 918-833-3200 or visit their website at: www.yorkplumbingtulsa.com