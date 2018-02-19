Benic Enterprises Partners with Sprints on Dirt

From Sprints on Dirt

ERIE, MI (February 15, 2018) – Engine Pro Sprints On Dirt presented by ARP welcomes Benic Enterprises as a SOD partner for 2018. Benic Enterprises will award the 3rd place finishers in each heat race a certificate for $25.00 off any purchase from them.

Benic Enterprises is certainly no stranger to SOD competitors. Many are already Benic customers and even more have benefitted from Scott Benic’s advice and expertise.

Benic Enterprises is synonymous with sprint car racing. Started in 1998, Benic is now in its 20th year in business. It offers a full line of new and used sprint car parts; shock sales, setup, and service; and sprint car assembly and set up. Founder and owner Scott Benic has long been recognized for his skill and success as a sprint car owner and mechanic.

Benic Enterprises takes pride in its second to none customer service. Benic’s customer-friendly shop has separate rooms for used and new inventory as well as a room for fabricating and building its race-winning shocks. Benic Enterprises is your one stop shop for all your racing needs!

Benic Enterprises is located at 5705 S Western Ave, Marion, Indiana. Click here to keep up with Benic Enterprises and here for Benic Shocks on Facebook, or call (765) 573-5199.

To learn more about Engine Pro, go to www.enginepro.com. For more information about ARP, go to www.arp-bolts.com. Follow SOD at www.sprintsondirt.com and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/sprintsondirt.