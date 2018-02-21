Outlaw Texas Swing Rained Out

From Anthony Cornini

CONCORD, NC (February 20, 2018) – Due to saturated grounds on track property, the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series is forced to cancel this weekend’s events at Cotton Bowl Speedway in Paige, TX and LoneStar Speedway in Kilgore, TX, scheduled for February 23 and February 24, respectively.

The Cotton Bowl Speedway race has been rescheduled for Wednesday, April 25, 2018, two days before the Outlaws return to Devil’s Bowl Speedway in Mesquite, TX for the Texas Outlaw Nationals and the Series’ 40th birthday celebration. The LoneStar Speedway event will not be made up. Those who have purchased tickets for the East Texas LoneStar Shootout will receive a credit to their mytickets.com account, to be used for select World of Outlaws events in 2018, including the April events at Cotton Bowl and Devil’s Bowl speedways.

The Greatest Show on Dirt continues its 40th Anniversary Season Wednesday, February 28 and Thursday, March 1 at The Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with the running of the FVP Outlaw Showdown. Tickets for the event can be purchased here.