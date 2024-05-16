Oswego Speedway Announces Affordable Harborfest Camping: $100 for Thursday to Sunday

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (May 15, 2024) – The Oswego Speedway, located at 300 East Albany Street in the City of Oswego, is excited to announce ‘Black Lot’ Harborfest camping opportunities for this year’s festivities.

From Thursday, July 24th through Sunday, July 28th, campers can secure their camping spot for the duration of Harborfest 2024 at a rate of just $100.

As an official Harborfest Trolly Stop, Oswego Speedway campers will have convenient access to the different attractions via the City of Oswego’s trolley service.

Patrons interested in experiencing Harborfest camping at Oswego Speedway can acquire their camping passes directly from the Speedway office.

Beginning Monday, May 20th, the office will be open for summer hours, operating from 10 AM to 5 PM on Mondays, Thursdays, and Fridays.

