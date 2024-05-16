KUBOTA HIGH LIMIT RACING GETS INTO A NEW YORK STATE OF MIND WITH STOPS AT ﻿OUTLAW & UTICA-ROME

From High Limit Racing

Kubota High Limit Racing sets their sights towards the northeast United States to kick off the second half of May.

A New York/Pennsylvania swing starts with a stop in Dundee, New York May 16th for Thursday Night Thunder at Outlaw Speedway. High Rollers Brad Sweet, Rico Abreu, Corey Day, Brenham Crouch, and more will race against previous Outlaw Speedway winners Tyler Courtney, Brent Marks, and Zeb Wise. Several of New York and Pennsylvania’s top drivers are expected to square off against Kubota High Limit’s stout roster.

Everything You Need to Know Before You Go:

THURSDAY NIGHT THUNDER AT OUTLAW SPEEDWAY

Date: Thursday, May 16

Pit Gates: 3:00 PM

Grandstands: 4:30 PM

Hot Laps: 6:45 PM

Tickets: Tickets for this event will only be available at the track the day of the event. Reserved seating, which is located in the top three rows, will be available for $45. General admission for adults will be $40 while kids 6-12 will be $20. Ages 5 and under are free. This is a cash only event!

Pit Passes: Pit passes are not available for pre-purchase and will be available at the track the day of the event.

Bags & Prohibited Items: Outside alcohol, firearms, and large coolers will NOT be permitted.

Parking: General admission parking is free.

Camping: Free overnight camping is available on site.

Streaming: If you can’t make it to the track, catch all of the action Live on FloRa﻿cing!