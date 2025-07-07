Williams Grove Announces Sept. 12 Schedule Change

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg —In coordination with the PA Sprint Series, Williams Grove Speedway has made a change to its schedule on Friday, September 12.

Originally slated to include action for the PASS 305s, the HJ Towing & Recovery 358 sprints will now replace the PASS on the schedule.

The oval has yet to complete a 358 sprint car race this season due to the uncanny timing of rain each time a race has been attempted thus the revision to the lineup on September 12.

The change will give the 358 sprint teams a much-needed opportunity to compete and make up for at least one of the many races lost on the season.

Williams Grove Speedway appreciates the understanding of PASS management and all PASS teams and fans as both organizations work together to effect this change in scheduling.

Williams Grove looks forward to the return of the PASS 305s in the 2026 racing season.

Keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website at www.williamsgrove.com or by visiting the oval on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

RacingJunk.com is the Official Classifieds for Williams Grove Speedway.