Extra Money Up for Grabs Friday at Jackson Motorplex During Hefty Seed Merle Johnson Memorial Presented by DKW Transport

Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (July 7, 2025) – The Hefty Seed Merle Johnson Memorial presented DKW Transport has a stout purse and several bonuses available this Friday at Jackson Motorplex.

The Cressman Sanitation Midwest Sprint Touring Series 410 Sprint Cars and the Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Cars fill the program with the 410s vying for the $10,000 top prize to the winner of the main event, which pays $1,000 to start.

Additionally, Nordica Warehouses has a $200 bonus for the driver who sets quick time during qualifying. Each heat race winner will receive a $100 bonus. The Sioux Falls Toy Show dash pays $1,000 to win, $600 for second place and $400 for third place. Quick Change Rebuilds is providing $300 for the Hard Charger Award.

The event is the first night of the three-race Border Battle, which also includes shows on Saturday at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, and Sunday at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, S.D. GRP Motorsports is offering $800 in tow money for any team that races in all three nights of the Border Battle this weekend.

Kaleb Johnson, Ryan Timms, Tim Kaeding and Jack Dover each have one MSTS 410 Sprint Cars feature victory this season with Dover currently leading the championship standings.

The Border Battle opener is the first of five MSTS 410 Sprint Cars races at Jackson Motorplex this season. The gates open at 5 p.m. with hot laps scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true .

UP NEXT –

Friday for the Hefty Seed Merle Johnson Memorial presented by DKW Transport featuring the Cressman Sanitation Midwest Sprint Touring Series 410 Sprint Cars and the Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Cars

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com

X: http://www.twitter.com/JacksonMotorplx

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/JacksonMotorplex

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jacksonmotorplex/

JACKSON MOTORPLEX –

Jackson Motorplex is a 4/10-mile dirt oval located in Jackson, Minn. It hosts special events from May through September, including races with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, Midwest Power Series, Midwest Sprint Touring Series and more. For the full 2025 racing schedule and more information, visit http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com .