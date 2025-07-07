Hagar Returns to USCS Series Victory Lane at Magnolia Motor Speedway

Inside Line Promotions

LOXLEY, Ala. (July 7, 2025) – Derek Hagar highlighted a three-race weekend with the USCS Series by capturing his fourth feature victory of the season.

Hagar and car owner A.G. Rains kicked off the action last Thursday at Magnolia Motor Speedway in Columbus, Miss., by advancing from sixth to third place in a heat race.

“We had a good heat race and was able to get ourselves into the dash as the high-point driver,” Hagar said. “With my not-so-great redrawing I drew the six, but got a really good start in the dash. I think we got to third by the flagstand and then up to second.

“We started outside pole for the feature. The polesitter got the jump on me and led in turns one and two. In turns three and four, he went to the outside. I went through the middle and drove around him. We led the distance of the race. I had a really good car.”

The strong performance places Hagar in a tie atop the USCS Series wins list with four trips to Victory Lane this season despite competing in less than half of the races. It was also his third straight victory with the Series.

A trip to Alabama the ensuing night led to another podium performance. Hagar finished second in a heat race before he maneuvered from seventh to third place during the A Main at Deep South Speedway.

“We decided to go to Alabama because we haven’t raced much this season,” he said. “It’s a sandy track without a lot of passing. I was pleased with the progress we made. There wasn’t a whole lot of passing. We were just as fast as the guys in front of us. You just hold it onto the floor and try to keep the tires underneath you.”

The weekend wrapped up on Saturday at the dirt oval.

“It rained right before hot laps,” he said. “I don’t know how they got it in. The sand just soaked it up enough to where we could race on it. It was one lane. In the feature, I was battling for sixth or seventh and smoked it in there and spun out. That was about halfway through. I was able to get back to eighth.”

Hagar’s rally for an eighth-place finish was his 12 th top 10 of the season.

QUICK RESULTS –

July 3 – Magnolia Motor Speedway in Columbus, Miss. – Heat race: 3 (6); Dash: 2 (6); Feature: 1 (2).

July 4 – Deep South Speedway in Loxley, Ala. – Heat race: 2 (2); Feature: 3 (7).

July 5 – Deep South Speedway in Loxley, Ala. – Heat race: 5 (5); Feature: 8 (10).

SEASON STATS –

14 races, 4 wins, 9 top fives, 12 top 10s, 12 top 15s, 12 top 20s

UP NEXT –

TBD

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – AmeriPanel

AmeriPanel specializes in supplying high-quality Insulated Metal Panels (IMPs) and Insulated Doors. The company also provides all necessary hardware for installation. Serving various industries, the products are designed to offer exceptional energy efficiency, durability and reliability.

Whether for walk-in coolers, freezers, cultivation areas or meat processing, AmeriPanel panels and doors ensure superior thermal insulation and performance. For more information, visit http://www.Ameri-Panel.com .

“AmeriPanel is a great company that can build you anything from a walk-in cooler to turning your warehouse into a freezer,” Hagar said. “They make their own insulated walls and do high-quality work. Peyton Ahart and Peyton White are great supporters of mine and come to the races every chance they get. We are grateful for their support.”

Hagar would like to thank Nutrien Ag Solutions, Sonic of Dyersburg, Keith Jones Promotions, Boat Warehouse, West Tennessee Expediting, Inc., AmeriPanel, J&J Auto Racing, B & D Towing and Recovery, FK Rod Ends, Dynotech Performance Race Engines, A.M.P., Fragola Performance Systems, Administrative Consulting Services, Killer Coatings, Beazt Composites, Xtreme Race Graphics, Southern Collision Centre, AR Dyno Specialty, Jeff’s Heating and Cooling, ButlerBuilt Professional Seat Systems, Weld Wheels, DHR Suspension, Hinchman Racewear, Wix Filters, Valvoline, Ti64, High Performance Lubricants, CP-Carillo and Builtwiser Wings for their continued support.