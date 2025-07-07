Huset’s Speedway Back in Action This Sunday With Hall of Fame Night Featuring the Border Battle Presented by T&K Transport

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (July 7, 2025) – Huset’s Speedway resumes racing this Sunday with the annual Hall of Fame Night.

The Hall of Fame ceremony presented by Midwest Mechanical of Sioux Falls welcomes Terry McCarl, Folkens Brothers Trucking, Doug DeWall, Craig Hanisch and Dewey Dirkson as the newest inductees.

All three premier divisions – the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars, the Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series and the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks – will be in action with the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars participating in the Border Battle presented by T&K Transport.

Sunday’s show marks the start of the second half of a racing season that has been highly competitive.

Kaleb Johnson leads Ryan Timms by 36 points in the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars championship standings. Jack Dover is 45 points behind Johnson with Mark Dobmeier 59 points back and Riley Goodno 67 points out of the top spot.

Dylan Waxdahl holds an eight-point advantage in the Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series championship standings over Tye Wilke. Dusty Ballenger is 11 points back with Brady Donnohue 17 points behind Waxdahl. Brandon Halverson ranks fifth – 23 points out of the lead.

The tightest battle is currently in the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks division as Matt Steuerwald and Chris Ellingson are tied for first place. Aaron Foote (seven points back), Garet DeBoer (10 points back) and J.J. Zebell (11 points back) round out the top five.

The main gates open at 5 p.m. with racing at 7:30 p.m.

Adult tickets are $20 at the gate or $17 if purchased in advance. Tickets for students 13-years-old to 18-years-old are $10 at the gate or $8 in advance. Children 12-years-old and younger get in free.

Tickets are available online at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true .

2025 HUSET’S SPEEDWAY WEEKLY DIVISION FEATURE WINNERS –

Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars

Kaleb Johnson- 3(May 11, May 18 and May 25); Ryan Timms – 2 (June 1 and June 8) and Chase Randall – 1 (June 15)

Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

Brady Donnohue – 1(May 25); Lee Goos Jr. – 1 (June 15);Jared Jansen – 1(June 1);John Lambertz- 1(May 11); Aydin Lloyd – 1 (June 8) and Tye Wilke – 1 (May 18)

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks

Mike Chaney – 2(May 25 and June 8);Ryan DeBoer – 1(May 18); Matt Steuerwald- 1(May 11); Shaun Taylor – 1 (June 15) and Cory Yeigh – 1 (June 1)

UP NEXT –

Sunday for Hall of Fame Night featuring the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars (the Border Battle presented by T&K Transport), the Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series and the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY –

Huset's Speedway is home to the BillionAuto.com Huset's High Bank Nationals, which runs June 18-21 and features two six-figure payouts that week. The dirt oval located in Brandon, S.D., hosts a variety of events from Mother's Day Weekend through Labor Day Weekend. The track opened in 1954 and has undergone a large renovation within the last few years, making it a premier destination for both marquee national events and a strong Sunday Night weekly program.