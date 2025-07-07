Schefcick Strong: Shullick Scores Emotional Oswego Win for Crew Member Jim Schefcick

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (July 6, 2025) – After a first-time winner stole the spotlight in the opening Twin 40, the second Novelis Supermodified Twin presented by Burke’s Do It Best Home Center saw a familiar face return to victory lane in dominant fashion last Saturday at the Oswego Speedway, but this time with a deeper meaning behind the win.

Tyler Thompson and Dan Connors Jr. led the field to green, with Thompson edging ahead early while fourth-starting Camden Proud settled into third. However, it didn’t take long for Dave Shullick Jr. to make his presence known, slipping back underneath Proud and reclaiming the third spot as the field exited turn 4 on the opening lap.

Disaster struck on lap 2 when Lou LeVea Jr. spun in turn 1, collecting first feature winner Josh Sokolic, Michael Barnes, and Junior Farrelly in a hard crash. Sokolic’s team managed to thrash on the No. 6 and get him back out, tagging the tail of the field.

The restart saw Thompson lead Connors, Shullick, Proud, Joe Gosek, and Logan Rayvals, but Gosek and Rayvals quickly slipped under Proud for fourth and fifth, dropping him to sixth. As the race unfolded, both Jeff Abold – who started seventh – and Otto Sitterly – who rolled off tenth – worked their way around Proud and Dave Danzer, moving into sixth and seventh, respectively.

On lap 3, Shullick dove under Connors to take second and began tracking down race leader Thompson. After stalking the No. 98 for several laps, ‘The Shoe 2’ made a bid to the outside and powered by for the top spot on lap 8.

Once out front, Shullick and Thompson separated themselves from the rest of the field, with Connors, Gosek, Rayvals, Abold, Sitterly, and Proud all running closely behind in pursuit. But just before halfway, the pack reached lapped traffic, leading to contact between Gosek and Rayvals in turn 2 on lap 17 – ending the night early for both.

With Gosek and Rayvals out, the running order reset to Shullick, Thompson, Connors, Abold, and Sitterly. Proud now ran sixth with Sokolic charging from the tail into seventh. Danzer, Bellinger, and LeVea Sr. rounded out the top ten at halfway.

Abold, fresh off a third-place finish in the first Twin and making his 2025 debut, made his move on Connors for the final podium spot on lap 24. Sitterly followed him by for fourth, and Proud rebounded to the high side, working his way back around Connors for fifth on lap 31. Sokolic and Danzer also got by the fading No. 01, pushing Connors back to eighth.

Out front, it was all Shullick, who ran away in the closing laps for his 29th career win at the Steel Palace – his first since the July 2024 Twin 40’s. The victory marked his 23rd non-wing win at the Speedway, and 14th total with Osetek Racing since 2019 – now totaling 84 career Supermodified victories overall.

In an emotional victory lane, Shullick dedicated the win to his longtime tire specialist Jim Schefcick, who joined him for a heartfelt embrace.

“This win is dedicated to Jim Schefcick. He is my tire guy and has been since the whole first year we ran together and he’s battling something right now, so we were all in spirit with him today. We love you, buddy.

Our car was super tight in the first Twin. I bumped Logan (Rayvals) and knocked the nose wing and toe out, and it just made it worse. So we had to come back, make some changes, and get it right. Hats off to the crew for going back to what we know with a baseline setup. It cut the center a lot better in the second race. I was able to get it downhill and drive alongside some of those guys – and also was able to roll the outside of Tyler (Thompson), and he was running good too. It was a good race out front with him. Hats off to the crew, Riverwalk, Holiday Inn Express & Suites of Oswego, Old City Hall Brewery, and everybody that pitches in on everything – but most of all, Jim. This is his day.”

The Novelis Supermodifieds will be off this Saturday, July 12, to support the ISMA/MSS Great Lakes Classic at Berlin Raceway in Michigan. Oswego Speedway will still be in action with a full card of Pathfinder Bank SBS and Oswego County Tourism 350 Supermodified racing presented by Barlow’s Concessions and Rupert’s Party Rentals.

RESULTS

Burke’s Do It Best Home Centers of Oswego & Fulton

Novelis Supermodified Twin 40’s

Saturday, July 5, 2025

Oswego Speedway

Oswego, NY

Twin #1 (40-laps): 1. 6 – JOSH SOKOLIC, 2. 7 – Otto Sitterly, 3. O5 – Jeff Abold, 4. O8 – Michael Barnes, 5. 83 – Lou LeVea Jr, 6. 52 – Dave Danzer, 7. O1 – Dan Connors Jr, 8. 98 – Tyler Thompson, 9. 95 – Dave Shullick Jr, 10. OO – Joe Gosek, 11. 54 – Camden Proud, 12. 94 – Logan Rayvals, 13. 72JR – Junior Farrelly, 14. 66 – Lou LeVea Sr, 15. O2 – Brandon Bellinger, 16. 0 – Nick Snyder, 17. 68 – Mark Tychoniewicz

Twin #2 (40-laps): 1. 95 – DAVE SHULLICK JR, 2. 98 – Tyler Thompson, 3. O5 – Jeff Abold, 4. 7 – Otto Sitterly, 5. 54 – Camden Proud, 6. 6 – Josh Sokolic, 7. 52 – Dave Danzer, 8. O2 – Brandon Bellinger, 9. 66 – Lou LeVea Sr, 10. O1 – Dan Connors Jr, 11. 94 – Logan Rayvals, 12. OO – Joe Gosek, 13. 83 – Lou LeVea Jr, 14. O8 – Michael Barnes, 15. 72JR – Junior Farrelly, DNS – 68 – Mark Tychoniewicz, 0 – Nick Snyder

Heat 1 (12-laps): 1. 6 – Josh Sokolic, 2. 52 – Dave Danzer, 3. O5 – Jeff Abold, 4. 7 – Otto Sitterly, 5. 98 – Tyler Thompson, 6. O2 – Brandon Bellinger, 7. 94 – Logan Rayvals, 8. 66 – Lou LeVea Sr, 9. O8 – Mark Tychoniewicz

Heat 2 (12-laps): 1. O1 – Dan Connors Jr, 2. 95 – Dave Shullick Jr, 3. 68 – Michael Barnes, 4. 83 – Lou LeVea Jr, 5. OO – Joe Gosek, 6. 0 – Nick Snyder, 7. 72JR – Junior Farrelly, 8. 54 – Camden Proud, DNS – O9 – Robert Bogwicz

JP Jewelers Halfway Leader Twin #1 ($100 bonus to the leader of lap 20): #6 Josh Sokolic

Lighthouse Lanes Up & Comer Twin #1 ($50 bonus to the highest finishing driver who has never won a feature at Oswego Speedway): #6 Josh Sokolic

D&S Landscaping Hard Charger Twin #1 ($25 to the driver advancing the most positions): #7 Otto Sitterly

—

JP Jewelers Halfway Leader Twin #2 ($100 bonus to the leader of lap 20): #95 Dave Shullick Jr.

Lighthouse Lanes Up & Comer Twin #2 ($50 bonus to the highest finishing driver who has never won a feature at Oswego Speedway): #66 Lou LeVea Sr.

D&S Landscaping Hard Charger Twin #2 ($25 to the driver advancing the most positions): #7 Otto Sitterly