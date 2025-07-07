UPDATE ON PENN CAN, FUTURE DATE TBD

By Marty Czekala

SUSQUEHANNA, Pa. – CRSA continues to think of those at the Penn Can Speedway as they work to clean up the damage from the heavy storm last weekend. We hope the facility returns to 100 percent and is ready to resume racing Friday.

With that being said, Mike Emhof and Keith Beach have agreed to drop CRSA from Penn Can’s racing card for this week. A full card of weekly classes is still planned for action in Susquehanna.

Both parties are working to find a date sometime in 2025. Stay tuned to both CRSA’s and Penn Can Speedway’s media platforms for updates.

The series takes the weekend off and returns to action July 19 at Thunder Mountain Speedway in the Joe’s Garage Southern Tier Series.

The CRSA Sprints are celebrating their 20th anniversary in 2025 and are brought to you by A-Verdi Storage Containers. Associate sponsors include Pit Stop Convenience Stores, DisBatch Brewing Company, Dandy, Joe’s Garage, Westward Painting Company, Elab Smokers Boutique, iFreeze Storage & Distribution Center, Maguire Automotive Group, Powdertech Powdercoating, Ruggles World of Auto Body, PJC Business Ventures, Profab Enterprises, Magsarus Ignitions, Highside Racewear, Hoosier Racing Tire, Insinger Performance with their Stinger Race Fuel, My Race Pass and is owned and operated by Mike Emhof Motorsports.

For more information on the series, results and points, please visit our website, www.crsa.myracepass.com.

Please like and follow the CRSA Sprints on Facebook and X @CRSASprints.