LEVAN MACHINE & TRUCK EQUIPMENT PRESENT THE RICH MAR FLORIST……. KUBOTA HIGH LIMIT 410 SPRINTS & F&L DOORS VINTAGE CARS IN THUNDER SERIES OPENER AT GRANDVIEW SPEEDWAY TUESDAY NIGHT, MAY 28

By Bob Miller

BECHTELSVILLE, PA MAY 16, 2024 . . . . . . Levan Machine & Truck Equipment will present the Rich Mar Florist Kubota High Limit 410 Sprints joined by the F&L Doors Vintage Cars in the NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series opener of 2024 at the Grandview Speedway on Tuesday night, May 28. Gates open at 4:30 with race time set for 7:30 PM. In the event of rain, Wednesday, May 29 will be the rain date.

This high-profile event will showcase the Kubota High Limit 410 sprint 35-lap feature event paying $20,000 to the winner, plus an additional $2,000 courtesy of Pioneer Pole Buildings should the winner be a Pennsylvania driver.

F&L Doors has signed on to sponsor the Vintage Modified and Vintage Sportsman features added to the program between events to allow sprint teams time to prepare for their next event. F&L Doors redefine security and elegance for your home. Seamless access with a touch of a button and a design that compliments your property For more information, contact F&L Doors at 800-344-DOOR or visit us online and F and L Doors dot com.

Advance tickets are now available at: www.tickethoss.com. General admission tickets on race night are $40, children 6-11 are $20, children 5 and under will be admitted for free. The Pit Fee is $45 and a license is not required. (Pit tickets are not available on Ticket Hoss).

Advance tickets will also be available at Grandview Speedway the next two Saturday nights at the front gate. Tickets will be available until 7PM both nights.

The Keystone State Quarter Midget Racing Club that race in Schnecksville, PA will offer a pre-race display and take part in opening night ceremonies on Tuesday, May 28.

The PPB $2,000 bonus is an added eye catcher to lure the best of Pennsylvania to the Hill. Just a few of the local drivers with their eye on the bonus include Danny Dietrich, Freddie Rahmer, Brent Marks, Anthony Macri, TJ Stutts, Tim Buckwalter, Kyle Reinhardt, Lance Dewease, Tyler Ross, Kyle Moody, Ryan Taylor, Tyler Esh and Ryan Smith just to name a few.

The roster of talent will be plentiful led by Rico Abreu who won the last two 410 sprint events at Grandview Speedway. Also expected is Corey Day, Tyler Courtney, World of Outlaw Champion Brad Sweet, Spencer Bayston, Jacob Allen, Justin Peck, Parker Price Miller, Zeb Wise, Tanner Thorson, Kasey Kahne and Cory Eliason to name a few.

On race night, Tuesday, May 28 gates will open at 4:00 PM at the first turn gate for advance ticket holders and general admission tickets will go on sale at 4:30 PM. Qualifying begins at 7:30 PM.

NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series 2024 Event Dates

Tuesday, May 28 7:30 PM (rain date: Wednesday, May 29 7:30 PM)

Levan Machine & Truck Equipment present:

The Rich Mar Florist

Kubota High Limits 410 Sprints 35 laps Plus F&L Doors Vintage Cars

$20,000 To Win Plus $2,000 PPB Bonus to any PA driver that wins

Advance tickets on sale NOW at www.TicketHoss.com