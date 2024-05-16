LUYENDYK JR. PARTNERS WITH JIFFY LUBE AHEAD OF MSR OPENER

From Must See Racing

May 16, 2024 – Arie Luyendyk Jr. confirmed today that he intends to compete in a handful of winged pavement sprint car events with the Must See Racing Sprint Series Presented by Perfit-Parts beginning with this Saturday’s season opener at Berlin Raceway in Marne, Michigan. Luyendyk Jr. also intends to compete in the 2nd annual Davey Hamilton Jr’s Open Wheel Showdown in Irwindale, California this November.

Luyendyk Jr. also announced that he has obtained a partial season sponsorship with Jiffy Lube. His familiar red #25 will now carry Jiffy Lube proudly on the side of the car as well as the top wing.

The second-generation driver is the son of two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Arie Luyendyk Sr. The younger Luyendyk has had a versatile career and has driven several different cars in his career including evets in the Indy Car Series, Stadium Super Trucks, IMSA, and Indy Lights cars among other things. He also qualified for the 2006 Indianapolis 500.

He gained additional fame by starring in the ABC television show ‘The Bachelor’ in 2018. Luyendyk Jr. has a huge social media following thanks in part to his appearance on ‘The Bachelor’.

Long-time friend and accomplished winged pavement sprint car driver Davey Hamilton Jr. invited Luyendyk Jr. to compete in the inaugural ‘Davey Hamilton Jr’s Open Wheel Showdown’ in Las Vegas, Nevada last December. After his initial appearance in a winged pavement sprint car, he enjoyed the outing so much he purchased a sprint car in the off-season. He plans to compete in several events with MSR in 2024.

“I’ve been involved with Jiffy Lube as a brand ambassador for the last few years doing adds for them on Instagram” explained Luyendyk Jr.”We talked about this year and what sort of promotions we were gonna do. I mentioned sprint car racing and it seemed like a great tie in. They decided to move forward with doing a select number of races. This weekend will be the first race that we debut the Jiffy Lube branding on the car.

“It’s really cool to bring such a recognizable brand to the series. For me it’s been a goal to win a sprint car race this year. This just helps me to compete in more races and achieve that goal. The goal for me is to do some MSR events and the Open Wheel Showdown. Jiffy Lube will be on board for those.

Luyendyk Jr. indicated it’s possible he might contend for Rookie of the Year honors if the schedule remains the same and weather cooperates. “I’ve been following the series (MSR). I think our goal is to run the first few. The schedule has changed a little bit. I think if it stays the same, it will be easier to plan it out, and add more races.

“Jiffy Lube and I have been a brand ambassador for the last few years. They have been happy with the content I create. This is sorta different for them. They have done some partnerships in NASCAR in the past. They have done some sprint car racing on a franchise level, but never on a corporate level. This will be really cool. Hopefully I can get them as much brand awareness as possible. Good results will help. We’ll see where we go from here starting at Berlin this weekend” concluded Luyendyk Jr.

For more info on MSR please visit http://www.mustseeracing.com or like and follow the series on Facebook and Instagram.