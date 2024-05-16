Little 500 Hall of Fame Announces Release of New Documentary

Rob also was the recipient of the Jack Nowling Award from the Little 500 Hall of Fame in 2023. With his No. 69 Hoffman Auto Racing sprint car, he won the pole position at the Little 500 with driver Bryan Clauson (2014), he also won the race with Kody Swanson (2016), and had American racing legend Tony Stewart drive his car to third in the race in 2017, along with earning the Rookie of the Year Award. This documentary is being co-presented by the Florida Open Wheel Channel and the Little 500 Hall of Fame and is produced by award-winning journalist and author Richard Golardi.

After going to Rob Hoffman’s race shop in Ohio on May 30, 2023, Richard Golardi got to take a tour of the Hoffman Auto Racing team’s race shop and various work areas, in addition to examining the classic car collection and memorabilia of the team’s decades of open-wheel racing and many USAC sprint car championships. Rob Hoffman had many fascinating stories to tell of going racing with his father, Richard, and other Hoffman family members with their Indy cars, champ cars, and also sprint cars and midgets. The nearly 100-year history of the Hoffman family’s American racing endeavors provides an engrossing and exciting story that is sure to please fans of American open-wheel racing, the Indianapolis 500, USAC racing, and the Little 500 sprint car race.

The Little 500 Hall of Fame wishes to thank Richard Golardi, columnist with Hoseheads.com, for producing this video and making it available for free for all race fans worldwide. There will be more documentary films relating to the Little 500 in the future.

The Little 500 Hall of Fame wishes to invite the Little 500 community of participants and fans to this year’s induction ceremony, which will take place at Anderson Speedway, Indiana (at the pavilion), on Saturday, May 25 beginning at 1:30 p.m. This year’s ceremony will be open to the public at no charge. For more information, please contact Anderson Speedway (765) 642-0206, or David Sink (765) 278-8231 or Email: MRLITTLE500@aol.com

To view the documentary, At Speed with Rob Hoffman, use this link: