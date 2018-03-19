World of Outlaws tickets on sale for Jim “JB” Boyd Memorial

From Tony Veneziano

BEAVER DAM, Wisc. (March 19, 2018) — Tickets are now on sale for the 9th Annual Jim “JB” Boyd Memorial presented by Karavan Trailers, featuring the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series at Beaver Dam Raceway in Wisconsin on Saturday, June 23 and can be purchased online at slspromotions.ticketforce.com or by calling SLS Promotions at 815-344-2023.

Shane Stewart was victorious last season in the Jim “JB” Boyd Memorial to score the first win of his career at Beaver Dam Raceway. Stewart took the lead on lap-25 from Greg Wilson and paced the remainder of the 40-lap contest. Kerry Madsen thrilled the crowd by charging from the 21st starting spot to finish second.

Bill Balog earned his first-career World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series win in the 2016 edition of the Jim “JB” Boyd Memorial. The win was a very popular one for Balog, an eight-time IRA Sprint Series champion, originally from Alaska, who now calls Wisconsin home.

In each of the last seven editions of the race, a different driver has visited victory lane, including nine-time series champion Donny Schatz. Brad Sweet and Kraig Kinser are also past winners of the Jim “JB” Boyd Memorial, who are competing full-time with the Outlaws this season.

Battling Schatz, Sweet, Stewart and Kinser in 2018 is a talented group of full-time competitors, including Daryn Pittman, who has three wins at Beaver Dam Raceway in his career, David Gravel, who won in the state of Wisconsin last year as well as fellow veteran drivers Jason Johnson, Tim Shaffer, Jason Sides and Greg Wilson.

Young drivers Logan Schuchart, Jacob Allen, Clyde Knipp, Sheldon Haudenschild, Brent Marks and are all back on the road full-time in 2018. Haudenschild scored his first-career World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series win on opening night in February in Florida and followed that up with his second victory in Las Vegas a few weeks later. The fourth-generation driver is currently second in points.

A trio of drivers are contending for the Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year Award in 2018, led by Australian Ian Madsen, along with Parker Price-Miller and Dane Lorenc.

Also in action will be Legends and Mini Sprints.