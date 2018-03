Feature Winners: March 23-25, 2018

Friday March 23, 2018

Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Rained Out

Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Rained Out

Brownstown Speedway – Brownstown, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Rained Out

Heart O’Texas Speedway – Waco, TX – USA – Sprint Car Bandits – Michael Day

I-44 Speedway – Oklahoma City, OK – USA – POWRi – National Midget Series / POWRi – West Midget Series – Turnpike Challenge – Christopher Bell

Ocean Speedway – Watsonville, CA – USA – World of Outlaws – Rained Out

Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Rained Out

Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – USA – Wingless Sprints – Rained Out

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Rained Out

Saturday March 24, 2018

105 Speedway – Cleveland, TX – USA – Sprint Car Bandits – Scottie McDonald

Antioch Speedway – Antioch, CA – USA – Wingless Sprints – Rained Out

Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, QLD – AU – Midget Cars – Troy Ware

Arizona Speedway – Queen Creek, AZ – USA – ASCS – Southwest Region – Gary Taylor

Arizona Speedway – Queen Creek, AZ – USA – NAPA Desert Sprint Car Series – Zachary Mandrid

Atomic Speedway – Chillicothe, OH – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Rained Out

Bakersfield Speedway – Bakersfield, CA – USA – World of Outlaws – Sheldon Haudenschild

BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, PA – USA – Super Sportsman – Rained Out

Brownstown Speedway – Brownstown, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – No Way Out 40 – Rained Out

Cottage Grove Speedway – Cottage Grove, OR – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Rained Out

I-44 Speedway – Oklahoma City, OK – USA – POWRi – National Midget Series / POWRi – West Midget Series – Turnpike Challenge – Christopher Bell

Kennedale Speedway Park – Kennedale, TX – USA – Texas Sprint Series – Jeb Sessums

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown,PA – USA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars – Rained Out

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown,PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Rained Out

Marysville Raceway – Marysville, CA – USA – Civil War Series – Justin Sanders

Mid-Western Speedway – Darlington, VIC – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Alex Ross

Murray Bridge Speedway – Bridge East, SA – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Joel Heinrich

North Alabama Speedway – Tuscumbia, AL – USA – United Sprint Car Series – Dale Howard

Path Valley Speedway Park – Spring Run, PA – USA – PA Sprint Series – Rained Out

Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Rained Out

Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA – USA – Wingless Sprints – Rained Out

Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Rained Out

Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Rained Out

Robertson Holden International Speedway – Palmerston North, NZ – NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Rained Out

Ruapuna Speedway – Christchurch, NZ – NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Rained Out

Solo Hobart Speedway – New Norfolk, TAS – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Rained Out

Stockton 99 Speedway – Stockton, CA – USA – Gunslinger Sprint Car Series – Rained Out

Stratford Speedway – Stratford, NZ – NZ – Midget Cars – Michael Kendall

Vavoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – AU – Ultimate Sprintcar Championship – Rained Out

Vavoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Rained Out

Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – USA – Senior Sprints – Rained Out

Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – USA – VRA Sprint Cars – Rained Out

Volusia Speedway Park – Barberville, FL – USA – Top Gun Sprint Car Series – Harley Zimmerman

Western Speedway – Hamilton, VIC – AU – SRA – 360 Sprintcar Series – SRA 360 Victorian Title / Gold Cup – Rained Out

Sunday March 25, 2018

Randolph County Raceway – Moberly, MO – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Rained Out