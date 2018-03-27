Jim Coffey & Son Plumbing & Heating backs SOD “Deuced It!” Award

From Sprints on Dirt

ERIE, MI (March 27, 2018) – Finishing second anytime may get you called a lot of things, but one isn’t winner. Engine Pro Sprints On Dirt presented by ARP partner Jim Coffey & Son Plumbing & Heating will help ease the pain of finishing second through its Deuced It! Award that will pay a $100 cash bonus to the second-place finisher for all 2018 SOD features.

Jim Coffey & Son Plumbing & Heating, located in Jackson, Michigan, has been part of open wheel racing in Michigan for many years on both dirt and pavement. Sprints On Dirt is honored that the business has selected SOD to partner with.

Jim Coffey & Son Plumbing & Heating serves thousands of residential, commercial, and industrial customers throughout Jackson, Calhoun, Ingham, Lenawee, and Washtenaw counties. Check out the business at https://goo.gl/mRb82o

Last year, Engine Pro Sprints On Dirt presented by ARP paid out $76,535 in contingency cash and awards thanks to its marketing partners who have benefitted from SOD’s work to put the PRO in promotion. Follow along with us as we work for them in 2018 and please support our partners listed below.

For a complete list of all 2018 SOD payouts, awards, and requirements, go to https://goo.gl/MxLu6W