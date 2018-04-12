USAC Southwest Sprints Ready for Rumble at Casa Grande

From Lance Jennings

CASA GRANDE, Az. (April 12, 2018) — This Saturday, April 14th, the Sands Chevrolet USAC SouthWest Sprint Cars will make their first of four appearances at Central Arizona Speedway in Casa Grande, Arizona. Promoted by Dave Ellis, the “Cotton Classic” will also feature Late Models, Winged Power 600 Micro Sprints, Pure Stocks, and Bombers. The spectator gates will open at 5:00pm with racing scheduled to begin at 7:00pm. For more event and ticket information, visit www.centralarizonaspeedway.com or call 520.709.0718.

NOTICE TO RACERS: The Schoenfeld 14272735-78 muffler is MANDATORY at Central Arizona Speedway. Failure to comply with the muffler rule risks disqualification from the event.

The Hoosier 105/16 Medium is the ONLY legal right rear tire and cockpit adjustable shocks are NOT allowed. The engine restrictor rules are 1-7/8” with open heads and 2-3/16” with ASCS cylinder heads. The weight rule is 1,475 lbs. with driver and the USAC SouthWest Sprint Car Rule Book can be found online at www.southwestsprintcars.com or www.usacracing.com. USAC MEMBERSHIPS can be purchased online at https://usacracing.redpodium.com/2018-usac-sprint-midget-sc.

Located on the Pinal County Fairgrounds, Central Arizona Speedway has hosted nine USAC SouthWest Sprint Car events. “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr. won the March 23, 2013 debut and is tied with R.J. Johnson for the series lead with three victories. Johnson set the 1-lap qualifying track record of 15.058 on October 29, 2016 and the Casa Grande win list is at the end of this release.

Entering the fourth point race, R.J. Johnson (Laveen, Arizona) leads the standings with a seven-point advantage. Driving Bobby Martin’s #51 Martin Family Auto Museum / Pecon Builders Sherman, Johnson finished second at the March 31st “Easter Eggstravaganza” at Canyon Speedway Park. To date, the five-time champion has posted two feature wins, one heat race victory, three top-10 finishes and 48 feature laps led. R.J. will miss the Casa Grande action to compete with USAC/CRA in Tulare, California.

After winning the March 31st “Easter Eggstravaganza,” “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr. (Buckeye, Arizona) has taken over second in the point chase. Racing his #50 RSS Industries / MP Environmental RSS, Davis has one feature win, one heat race victory, five top-10 finishes, and 35 feature laps led to his credit. The five-time Arizona Sprint Car Champion will be looking to gain valuable points by winning the “Cotton Classic.”

“The Bull” Tye Mihocko (Peoria, Arizona) ranks third in the chase for the championship. Piloting the family owned #5 Dave Wilson Realty / Mears Mechanical Spike, Mihocko scored fifteenth at Canyon Speedway Park after an early flip ended his night. To date, the young driver has one heat race victory, one Beaver Stripes Passing Master Award, and three top-10 finishes. Tye will have his sights on rebounding with a “Cotton Classic” victory.

Michael Curtis (Cottonwood, Arizona) sits fourth in the USAC SouthWest point standings. Driving Kevin Turner and Greg Wheeler’s #11C DAR Racing / JT Engineering Maxim, Curtis finished ninth in the “Easter Eggstravaganza.” At press time, the young driver has three top-10 finishes and 4 feature laps led in the campaign. Michael will be looking to earn his first career USAC SouthWest triumph at Central Arizona Speedway.

After scoring fourth in the March 31st feature, “The Magic Man” Mike Martin (Yuma, Arizona) has risen to fifth in the championship standings. Racing his #16 Sherwin-Williams / Ultimate Offroad Maxim, Martin has one heat race victory, one Beaver Stripes Passing Master Award, and two top-10 finishes. The former Hall of Fame Classic winner will have his sights on adding the “Cotton Classic” to his resume.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are Matt Lundy, Dennis Gile, Josh Pelkey, Sterling Cling, Tyler Adams, Andy Reinbold, Larry Kesterson, Colton Maroney, Tyler Most, Jonas Reynolds, Jason McDougal, and more.

Central Arizona Speedway is located on the Pinal County Fairgrounds at 512 N. 11 Mile Corner Road in Casa Grande. To get to the track, take Exit 194 from Interstate 10, then head east five miles to 11 Mile Corner Road, then head south. Adult Tickets are $15, Senior/Military tickets are $12, and Kids (11 and under) are FREE. For more event and ticket information, visit www.centralarizonaspeedway.com or call 520.709.0718.

The Sands Chevrolet USAC SouthWest Sprint Car Series thanks AMSOIL, Hoosier Tire, and Beaver Stripes for their support. For more information on the series, visit www.southwestsprintcars.com, www.usacracing.com, or follow the series on Facebook.