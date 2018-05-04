All Stars at Lernerville Postponed Until June 1

From Tyler Altmeyer

SARVER, Pa. (May 4, 2018) – A strong band of thunderstorms appearing just before hot laps forced Arctic Cat All Star presented by Mobil 1 and Lernerville Speedway officials to postpone Friday’s appearance until Friday, June 1. The storm system rolled into Sarver, Pa, just after 6 p.m. leaving Lernerville Speedway heavily saturated.

The Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 will now turn their focus north and visit Sharon Speedway in Hartford, Ohio, on Saturday, May 5. The inaugural “Buckeye Cup,” the first of three Arctic Cat All Star presented by Mobil 1 appearances at Sharon Speedway in 2018, will award a $5,000 top prize, officially kicking-off a busy month of May that includes six events in two states.

Sharon Speedway in Hartford, Ohio, will open pit gates at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 5. Like Lernerville, a mandatory All Star drivers meeting will take shape at 5:30 p.m., followed by hot laps at 6 p.m. Those seeking additional news and notes should visit Sharon Speedway live on the Web at www.sharonspeedway.com.