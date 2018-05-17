NSRA Sprintcar Series Opens 2018 Campaign May 19th

From Ben Deatherage

ROSBURG, Or. (May 17, 2018) — The first leg to the 2018 NSRA Sprintcar Series begins on Saturday, May 19th at Douglas County Speedway. The Roseburg oval has the privilege of starting a new season for the tour for the second consecutive season. The race is also a sentimental one as it honors the late Rick Brown who was a regular with the series for several seasons.

Rick Brown was one of the most iconic drivers in the Pacific Northwest in the pavement Sprint Car scene. He is a five-time Royal Purple NSRA Winged Sprintcars champion, tied for the most with Matt Hein, and an eight-time Douglas County Speedway title holder. Rick was inducted into the Cottage Grove Speedway Wall Of Fame in 2014.

Aaron Willison looks to begin his title defense this weekend. He is hot off of a recent win at Western Speedway in local competition at the Langford, British Columbia oval.

The history of the Super Shoe event goes as far back as 2008 and has been ran every year, except for 2009. Six different drivers have won the race and all but three have won it twice. Matt Hein is a two-time winner while Sierra Giesler, and Rick Brown are the three other multi-time victors. Johnny Giesler, Andy Alberding, and defending-winner Kyle Alberding have recorded one apiece.

Douglas County Speedway will host a practice on Friday, May 19th from 3:00 PM to Dusk. For Saturday Pit Gates open at Noon, Front Gates 4:00 PM, Qualifying is expected to get started around 4:30, and Racing begins at 5:41. For more information log on to www.douglascountyspeedway.com.

