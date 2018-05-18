POWRi Rained Out at Belle-Clair Speedway

BELLEVILLE, Il (May 18, 2018) – The POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League event scheduled for Friday at Belle-Clair Speedway was rained out. The POWRi National Midgets are scheduled to return to action Saturday at Southern Illinois Raceway.
