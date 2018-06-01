Swindell Captures USCS Sprint Speedweek Win at Talladega Short Track

From Pete Walton

EASTABOGA, Al. (May 31, 2018) – Sammy Swindell parked A.G. Rains #3 in the www.RockAuto.com USCS Victory Lane after the USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters 30-lap main event at Talladega Short Track on Thursday night.

The event was Round #5 of the 13th annual USCS Sprint Speedweek presented by FireAde. 2013 USCS Champion Derek Hagar, Tony Stewart, Danny Smith and Dale Howard completed the top five.

Marshall Skinner, Morgan Turpen, Terry Gray, Jordon Mallett and Shane Morgan completed the top ten of the 22 car field.

Morgan Turpen won the Hoosier Tire Speed Dash.

Heat Race winners were: Danny Smith in the Engler Machine and Tool First Heat, Tony Stewart in the Brown and Miller Racing Solutions Second Heat and Morgan Turpen in the Butlerbuilt Third Heat.

The series moves over to Magnolia Motor Speedway in Columbus, MS for Friday night’s USCS Speedweek Round #6. For more info,www.magnoliadirt.com