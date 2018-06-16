Hirst Wins at Silver Dollar Speedway

Silver Dollar Speedway
Chico, CA
Friday June 15, 2018
Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 83 – Kyle Hirst
2. 16A – Colby Copeland
3. 92 – Andy Forsberg
4. 1R – Ryan Robinson
5. 4S – Michael Kofoid
6. 75 – Sean Becker
7. 22 – Mason Moore
8. 21 – Michael Ing
9. 21W – Jake Wheeler
10. 7K – Kenny Allen
11. 1B – Chelsea Blevins
12. 6W – Billy Wallace
13. 18 – Kalib Henry
14. 17 – Mitchell Faccinto
15. 88 – Brad Bumgarner
16. 93 – Stephen Ingraham
17. 29 – Willie Croft
18. 55 – Cody Hodgson
19. 5H – Justyn Cox
20. 71L – Korey Lovell
Wingless Sprints
Feature:
1. 38 – Casey McClain
2. XX – Brett Youngman
3. 98 – Brian Grosenheider
4. 4X – Tony Richards
5. 69JR – Braedon Enos
6. R5 – Rick Gutzke
7. 1W – Trey Walters
8. 5F – Justin Funkhouser
9. 21 – Kelly Hicks