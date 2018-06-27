POWRi West Midgets Set for Texas Two Step this Weekend

Lonnie Wheatley

TULSA, Okla. (June 27, 2018) – The Lucas Oil POWRi West Midget League presented by Executive Concrete NWA dips into the Lone Star state for the first time this season with a pair of events this weekend.

The weekend’s “Red River Shootout” begins on Friday night with the mighty Midgets taking to the ¼-mile RPM Speedway in Crandall, TX. The weekend in North Texas then wraps up with Saturday night’s “Freedom 25 Midget Championships” atop the ¼-mile Kennedale Speedway Park.

Riding a wave of five consecutive podium finishes including his lone win of the year at Port City Raceway on May 12, Springfield, Missouri’s Kory Schudy has built up an 830 point advantage in the series championship points chase.

Schudy leads the way into the weekend ahead of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma’s Hannah Adair with Bixby, Oklahoma’s Cannon McIntosh, Nixa, Missouri’s Wesley Smith and Sand Springs, Oklahoma’s Hank Davis rounding out the current top five in points. Others among the current top ten include Hunter Fischer (Broken Arrow, OK), Trey Marcham (Newcastle, OK), Blake Edwards (Claremore, OK), A.J. Burns (Norman, OK) and Brendon Wiseley (Sand Springs, OK).

Broken Arrow’s Jonathan Beason and Wesley Smith split victory honors in the series most recent action two weeks ago to become the series only repeat winners of the season along with Christopher Bell. Others claiming single wins include Schudy, Davis, Ace McCarthy, Logan Seavey and Tanner Carrick.

Defending series champion Grady Chandler bested Matt Moore and Smith to top last year’s POWRi West event at RPM Speedway.

In addition to Lucas Oil and Executive Concrete NWA, additional POWRi West Midget League supporting sponsors include Two-Eight Drilling, American Discount Auto Care, R&M Race Trailer and A1 Machine.

Contingency sponsors include Smith Ti (Heat One), Keizer Wheels (Heat Two), Saldana Products (Heat Three), Rod End Supply (Heat Four), Pyrotech (Heat Five), BOSS Performance (High Point Driver), MPI “Official Steering Wheel” of POWRi West, Esslinger Engineering Performance Award (top-finishing Esslinger entry), and the MyChron Tom/AIM bonus of $300 (1st), $150 (2nd) and $50.

Racing action at Crandall’s RPM Speedway gets under way at 8:00 p.m. on Friday night with Saturday’s card at Kennedale Speedway Park firing off at 7:00 p.m.

RPM Speedway is located southeast of Crandall, TX, on US 175 to CR 4106 (Bud Story Road exit) to the intersection of CR 4104. For more information, contact the track at 972-472-3700 or check online at www.rpmdirt.com.

Kennedale Speedway Park is located in Kennedale, TX, off I-20 Exit 442-A, then 1.7 miles southeast on Mansfield Highway, then 1.6 miles southwest on New Hope Road, then 0.3 miles east on Hudson Village Creek Road. For more information, contact the track at 817-478-RACE or check online at www.kennedalespeedwaypark.com.

The Lucas Oil POWRi West Midget League presented by Executive Concrete NWA is slated for 29 nights of competition at 13 different tracks throughout Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri and Texas. The POWRi West Sooner Series consists of the dozen events in the state of Oklahoma.

More information regarding the POWRi West Midget League is available at http://www.powri.com/ and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/PowRiWest/.