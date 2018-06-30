Trey Starks Starts PA Speedweek in Victory Lane at Williams Grove.

PA Speedweek
Williams Grove Speedway
Mechanicsburg, PA
Friday June 29, 2018
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Feature: 1. Trey Starks, 2. Greg Hodnett, 3. Chad Trout, 4. James McFAdden, 5. Brock Zearfoss, 6. Rico Abreu, 7. Brian Montieth, 8. Freddie Rahmer, 9. Cory Haas, 10. Gerard McIntyre Jr., 11. Steve Buckwalter, 12. Jimmy Siegel, 13. Lucas Wolfe, 14. Robbie Kendall, 15. Jared Esh, 16. Frankie Herr, 17. Adrian Shaffer, 18. Danny Dietrich, 19. Kyle Moody, 20. Jessie Attard, 21. Lance Dewease, 22. Ryan Smith, 23. Rick Lafferty, 24. Mitchell Wormall
DNQ: Troy Fraker, Kody Lehman, Anthony Macri
Winged 358 Sprint Cars
Feature: 1. Kevin Nouse, 2. Glenndon Forsythe, 3. Rodney Westhafer, 4. Jeff Halligan, 5. Troy Wagaman J r., 6. Nyle Berkes, 7. Brent Shearer, 8. Chris Arnold, 9. Matt Findley, 10. Hank Donovan Jr., 11. Billy Johns, 12. Chris Frank, 13. Alyson Dietz, 14. Chase Dietz, 15. Brie Hershey, 16. Todd Rittenhouse Jr., 17. Scott Fisher, 18. Cody Keller, 19. Troy Rhome, 20. Trevin Caruccio, 21. Michael Hamer
DNS: Travis Scott