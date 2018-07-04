Crown Battery cash to find its way to many teams at Fremont Speedway

By Brian Liskai

FREMONT, Ohio – Crown Battery, a long time supporter of Fremont Speedway, will once again put Crown cash in the hands of many race teams competing Saturday, July 7 at Fremont Speedway.

The teams competing with the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads FAST 410 Championship Series Presented by Ohio Logistics will not only compete for the $3,000-to-win A-main, but a special Alex Burkett Pursuit Race will pay $1,000 to win with all six competitors taking home extra money.

Each heat race for both the 410 and 305 sprints will pay $250 to the winner; $150 for second; and $100 for third place. The winner of the 305 A-main will also walk away with $1,000 with second taking home $500; and third place $300.

“We wanted to use the funds Crown Battery so generously provides to give more race teams more opportunities to earn more money,” said Rich Farmer, Promoter of Fremont Speedway.

The Alex Burkett Pursuit – named after the long-time Crown Battery President – will feature the six fastest qualifiers who transfer through their heats to the A-main. They will be lined up single file and when a car is passed, it is eliminated until there is either only one car left or the eight laps are completed with the car in front the winner.

Besides the FAST 410 sprints and 305 sprints, the dirt trucks and late models will be in action. Gates open at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 7 with racing under way at 7 p.m.

For more information go to www.fremontohspeedway.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/FremontSpeedway or on Twitter https://twitter.com/FremontSpeedway

