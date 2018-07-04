O’Neil’s Farm Equipment and Case IH Agriculture Present Frankie Turkey Memorial Night at Ohsweken on July 6

By Clayton Johns



OHSWEKEN, Ont. (July 4, 2018) – Ohsweken Speedway is eager to kick start the month of July with another night of thrilling Friday Night Excitement as O’Neil Farm Equipment and Case IH Agriculture present Frankie Turkey Memorial Night on Friday, July 6. The night will be run in honour of the late Frankie Turkey, uncle to track owner Glenn Styres, who passed away following a car accident at just 27 years of age. Frankie introduced Glenn to auto racing at a young age, and remains an inspiration for many parts of Glenn’s business – including the track’s trademark orange colour. All four Ohsweken weekly divisions are in action, including the headlining Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars, Strickland’s GMC Crate Sprint Cars, Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks and the HRW Automotive Mini Stocks. Race time is 7:30pm with grandstand gates opening at 6:00pm. Adult admission is just $14 while Seniors (65+) and Youths (13-17) are only $10. Kids aged 7-12 are only $3 and Kids 6 and under are free. This pricing is in effect for all weekly Friday Night Excitement shows in 2018. Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars After his runner-up finish last week, Dylan Westbrook reclaimed the point lead and now holds a 29-point advantage over Cory Turner. Jim Huppunen currently occupies third in the standings, but is just three pints ahead of Tyler Hendricks. Mack DeMan vaulted into the top five in the standings on the strength of his first career 360 Sprint Car win last Friday night. Mike Thorne, Ryan Turner, Steve Lyons, Chris Steele and Jamie Turner complete the current top-10. Strickland’s GMC Crate Sprint Cars The Strickland’s’ GMC Crate Sprint Car point leader remains Jesse Costa, who holds a 14-point lead over Lucas Smith, who earned a second-place finish last week. Shone Evans is third in the standings, 15 points back of Smith and a single marker ahead of last Friday’s winner, Holly Porter. Hannah Ferrell rounds out the top-five. Opening night winner Aaron Turkey is sixth while Jerry Hill, Rob Neely, Dereck Lemyre and Brad Herron round out the top-10. Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks The Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks have a tie at the top of the standings. Logan Shwedyk’s third-place finish allowed him to tie Dave Bailey with 435 points after Bailey battled through a pair of flat tires to a 10th-place finish last week. Billy Bleich Jr. sits third, 13 points off the lead and two points ahead of Ken Sargent. Trevor DeBoer is fifth, only six points behind Sargent. Mark Bazuin, Jim Lampman, Ryan Beagle, Christopher Hale and Ryan Dinning complete the current top-10. HRW Automotive Mini Stocks Sean Iftody has taken over the point lead for the HRW Automotive Mini Stocks after Nick Masi suffered a DNF last Friday. Iftody’s lead is five points over Masi. Gillian Hils sits third in the standings, 15 points ahead of Matt Nuell. Dusty DeBoer trails Nuell by six points in the fifth position. Jonathan Ayrton, Martin Schroeder, Dale Millard, Kyle Wert and Mike Sarantakos round out the current top-10.