VP RACING FUELS NAMED OFFICIAL FUEL OF USAC

VP Racing Fuels, Inc. has signed a multi-year agreement to become the Official Fuel of the United States Auto Club (USAC).

“USAC has been synonymous with championship auto racing for decades,” said Bruce Hendel, VP’s Vice President, North American Sales – Race Fuels & Consumer Products. “Being a sprint car racing fan, I grew up hearing about USAC, and it’s an honor for us to be partnering with such a prestigious organization.”

The United States Auto Club’s heritage is steeped in open-wheel racing including a long history with Silver Crown, Sprint Car, Midget and .25 Midget racing. Also, USAC is the sanctioning body for the Pirelli World Challenge, TORC, and the ARA American Rally Association.

“USAC is proud to select VP Fuels as the Official Fuel Partner of USAC Racing,” added Kevin Miller, United States Auto Club President & CEO. “USAC has enjoyed a long and rich history with VP, and we welcome them closer to the USAC family of motorsports.”

For more information about VP and its products for consumers, enthusiasts, and racers visit http://www.vpracingfuels.com/

About VP Racing Fuels

VP Racing Fuels is best known as the World Leader in Race Fuel Technology™, fueling champions in virtually every form of motorsport on land, sea, and air since 1975. VP is also the Official Racing Fuel of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, AMA Supercross, NMRA, NMCA, World of Outlaws Sprint Cars, Late Models, DIRTcar, Pirelli World Challenge, PDRA, Rally America, SCORE, and ARA among more than 60 VP-sponsored series and sanctioning bodies.

As part of a retail branding program, gas stations and convenience stores across the U.S. are being branded as VP Racing Fuels, with each providing distribution for VP’s other product lines, including ethanol-free VP Small Engine Fuels, formulated for 2- and 4-cycle outdoor power equipment; VP Madditive® performance chemicals; VP Hi-Performance Lubricants; VP PowerWash™; and VP PowerMaster® hobby fuels for R/C racing. VP’s most recent diversification efforts include the introduction of VP Hi-Performance Lubricants in conjunction with the launch of quick lube facilities branded VP Racing FASTLUBE™ and VP Racing POWERWASH™ car wash systems. More information is available online at VPRacingFuels.com.