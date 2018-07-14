Roepke Wins FAST 305 Feature at Limaland

From Gerry Keysor

lIMA, Ohio (July 13, 2018) — After sitting dormant for a week, Limaland Motorsports Park was the place to be for great racing on Friday night. The JLH General Contractors FAST 305 Championship Series Sprint Cars took to the quarter mile bullring for the 2nd time in 2018 with Elmore, Ohio’s Alvin Roepke grabbing the FAST win in the Napa No. 99. Tony Anderson doubled up in K&N Filters UMP Modifieds feature and Bud Thunderstock feature in his No. 22T machines.

Kicking off the racing action were the JLH General Contractors FAST 305 Championship Series Sprint Cars with their 25 lap A Main. Alvin Roepke and No. 11G Luke Griffith led the fied to gree with Roepke grabbing the early point. Caution would wave 1 time on lap 3 for the No. Z10 of Kevin Mingus spinning in turn 2. Roepke would continue to lead for the remainder of the 25 lap affair with No. 77i John Ivy making a late charge, closing to Roepke’s rear bumper in the last 2 laps, but wasn’t able to make a run at the end. No. 26 Jamie Miller ended up 3rd with No. 36 Seth Schnieder and No. 4* Tyler Street completing the top 5. Heat races were won by No. 8 Bobby Clark and Street.

Next up were the K&N Filters UMP Modifieds in their 20 lap feature. UNOH Racer No.1 Brendan Rassel and No 3W Dylan Woodling would bring the field to green. Woodling would lead the first 4 laps on the bottom of the track with Woodling grabbing the point on lap 5. Several cautions on lap 6, 7, and 8 kept the field bunched up, culminating with a great battle between the top 4 cars of Woodling, Anderson, No. 16 Jeff Koz, No. 95J Jerry Bowersock and points leader No. 18 Ryan Sutter. Anderson grabbed the lead on lap 9 and survived 2 more restarts to win over a hard charging Koz. Bowere sock finished 3rd, with Sutter and No. 36 Brandon Vaughan completing the top 5. Heat races were won by Vaughan, No. 65 Todd Sherman, and Sutter.

Completing the nights racing action were the Budweiser Thunderstocks for their 15 lap A Main. UNOH Graduate No. 15 Kody Weisner and UNOH Racer No. 01 Dawson Backer would bring the field to green with Weisner grabbing the early lead. No. 82 Chris Douglas would power his to the point on lap 2, only to lose the lead on lap 3 while nearly spinning in turn 2. Douglas would fall all the way to the tail as the green flag stayed out while he gathered up his machine and continued on. Caution would wave on lap 6 for No. 89 Keith Shockency going around in turns 3 and 4. On the restart No. 463 Daniel Sanchez charged to the front on the restart, and No. 22T Tony Anderson fought his way through to the 2nd spot. Sanchez and Anderson would run side by side for the next 9 laps, trading the lead several times. Heading into turns 3 and 4 it was a dead heat until the No. 463 went up in smoke, allowing Anderson to win uncontested over Weisner, No. 463X Jordan Conover, UNOH Racer No. 00 Nick Ronnebaum finshed 4th and Sanchez limped across the line to finish 5th. Heat Races were won by Sanchez and Anderson.

Limaland Motorsports Park roars back to life next Friday July 20th as The University of Northwestern Ohio presents the UNOH 21st Anniversary. The 410 Non Wing Sprints will be action with the K&N Filters UMP Modifieds. Highlighting the nights racing will be the rescheduled 17th Annual Keysor Memorial presented by the Keysor Family for the Budweiser Thunderstocks. The Thunderstocks will compete for $1000 to win in the 17th running of the event honoring the memory of 1990 Limaland Stock Car Champion Bobby Keysor, and his father, Bill Keysor. Pit gates open at 4:30PM, Grandstand Gates open at 5PM, Hotlaps at 6:30PM, and Racing at 7:30PM. General admission for ages 16 and older $12, ages 11-15 $6, and kids 10 and under admitted FREE. Pit passes for all ages $25. Check out the details on this and all of the great events at Limaland Motorsports Park by visiting www.limaland.com or by checking us out on Facebook and Twitter.

Limaland Motorsports Park – 7/13/2018

Homeland Technology Group Night

JLH General Contractors FAST 305 Championship Series presented by Engine Pro

Heat 1 – (8 Laps – Top 7 Transfer)

1. 8-Bobby Clark; 2. 77I-John Ivy; 3. 26-Jamie Miller; 4. 97-Kyle Peters; 5. 36-Seth Schnieder; 6. 14-Luke Daughtery; 7. Z10-Kevin Mingus

Heat 2 – (8 Laps – Top 7 Transfer)

1. 4*-Tyler Street; 2. 11G-Luke Griffith; 3. 99-Alvin Roepke; 4. 7M-Brandon Moore; 5. 19R-Steve Rando; 6. 12-Kyle Cappdice; 7. 47-Matt Lucius

A-Main – (25 Laps) [#]-Starting Position

1. 99-Alvin Roepke[1]; 2. 77I-John Ivy[3]; 3. 26-Jamie Miller[4]; 4. 36-Seth Schnieder[9]; 5. 4*-Tyler Street[5]; 6. 97-Kyle Peters[7]; 7. 11G-Luke Griffith[2]; 8. 8-Bobby Clark[6]; 9. 7M-Brandon Moore[8]; 10. 12-Kyle Cappdice[12]; 11. 47-Matt Lucius[14]; 12. 19R-Steve Rando[10]; 13. Z10-Kevin Mingus[13]; 14. 14-Luke Daughtery[11]

K&N Filters UMP Modifieds

Heat 1 – (7 Laps – Top 7 Transfer)

1. 36-Brandon Vaughan; 2. 22T-Tony Anderson; 3. 71-Will Norris; 4. 7-Jordan Conover; 5. 34X-Shane O’Connor; 6. 118-Gunnar Lucius; 7. 9C-Troy Cattarene

Heat 2 – (7 Laps – Top 7 Transfer)

1. 65-Todd Sherman; 2. 3W-Dylan Woodling; 3. 16-Jeff Koz; 4. ZERO-Brent Hole; 5. 17R-Nick Rosseloit; 6. 92-Kyle Shaffer

Heat 3 – (7 Laps – Top 7 Transfer)

1. 18-Ryan Sutter; 2. 1-Brenden Rassel; 3. 95J-Jerry Bowersock; 4. 4G-Bill Griffith; 5. 58P-James Post; 6. 9PG-Percy Gendreau

A-Main – (20 Laps) [#]-Starting Position

1. 22T-Tony Anderson[3]; 2. 16-Jeff Koz[8]; 3. 95J-Jerry Bowersock[9]; 4. 18-Ryan Sutter[4]; 5. 36-Brandon Vaughan[6]; 6. 34X-Shane O’Connor[13]; 7. 1-Brenden Rassel[1]; 8. 65-Todd Sherman[5]; 9. 9C-Troy Cattarene[19]; 10. 4G-Bill Griffith[12]; 11. 9PG-Percy Gendreau[18]; 12. 17R-Nick Rosseloit[14]; 13. 92-Kyle Shaffer[17]; 14. 71-Will Norris[7]; 15. 7-Jordan Conover[10]; 16. 58P-James Post[15]; 17. 3W-Dylan Woodling[2]; 18. ZERO-Brent Hole[11]; 19. 118-Gunnar Lucius[16]

Bud Thunderstocks

Heat 1 – (8 Laps – Top 7 Transfer)

1. 463-Daniel Sanchez; 2. 82-Chris Douglas; 3. O1-Dawson Backer; 4. 463X-Jordan Conover; 5. OO-Nick Ronnebaum; 6. 2-Brian Mohawk; 7. 1-Mason Bevard

Heat 2 – (8 Laps – Top 7 Transfer)

1. 22T-Tony Anderson; 2. 27-Frank Paladino; 3. 15-Kody Weisner; 4. 89-Keith Shockency; 5. 26-Justin Long; 6. 88-Tod Sturgeon

A-Main – (15 Laps) [#]-Starting Position

1. 22T-Tony Anderson[5]; 2. 15-Kody Weisner[1]; 3. 463X-Jordan Conover[7]; 4. OO-Nick Ronnebaum[9]; 5. 463-Daniel Sanchez[6]; 6. 27-Frank Paladino[3]; 7. O1-Dawson Backer[2]; 8. 82-Chris Douglas[4]; 9. 1-Mason Bevard[13]; 10. 88-Tod Sturgeon[12]; 11. 89-Keith Shockency[8]; 12. 2-Brian Mohawk[11]; 13. 26-Justin Long[10]