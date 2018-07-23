SOD returns to Hartford for King Engine Bearings KoM Race #3

From John Naida

ERIE, MI (July 23, 2018) –Engine Pro Sprints On Dirt presented by ARP returns to Hartford Speedway this Friday, July 27th, for the third of five 2018 King Engine Bearings King of Michigan races.

Ryan Ruhl took KoM race 1 on July 6th over Chad Blonde and Gregg Dalman after it had been rained out twice. Chad Blonde took the KoM win on July 13th with Steve Irwin finishing second and Shawn Valenti taking third.

With outstanding racing in the first two KoM races, this Friday promises to be a real crowd pleaser. The wide track’s multiple grooves provide plenty of room and three-wide racing.

The rest of the 2018 King Engine Bearings KoM series at Hartford includes race #4 presented by Merritt Speedway and Ti22 Performance on August 10th and the King Engine Bearings King of Michigan finale on August 31st.

The 2018 King Engine Bearings King of Michigan champion will receive $1,000. The top five drivers that meet eligibility requirements will share in the point fund. Current top five are:

1 5B Chad Blonde 292

2 7 Shawn Valenti 251

3 49T Gregg Dalman 227

4 0 Ricky Ferkel 226

5 10S Jay Steinebach 225

The 2018 Sprints On Dirt Championship point fund will pay the top twelve SOD members in points that meet eligibility requirements. Current SOD Championship top five are:

1 5B Chad Blonde 976

2 7 Shawn Valenti 926

3 0 Ricky Ferkel 786

4 10S Jay Steinebach 779

5 8 Justin Ward 689

The 2018 Motul Leader of the Pack divides the season into four stages. Each stage finish is based on SOD points earned during the stage. The Motul Leader of the Pack Champion will be the driver that meets eligibility requirements with the best average finishing position for all stages. The LoP will pay a five-place point fund with the champion earning $1,000. Chad Blonde was the winner of Stage 1 and Shawn Valenti won Stage 2. The July 27th KoM is the last race of Stage 3. Current Stage 3 standings are:

1 5B Chad Blonde 422

2 7 Shawn Valenti 401

3 0 Ricky Ferkel 348

4 10S Jay Steinebach 315

5 24 Eric Smith 304

All current, complete SOD point standing can be found on the Sprints On Dirt website.

For more information about King Engine Bearings, go to www.kingbearings.com. Check out Hartford Speedway at www.hartfordspeedway.net. To learn more about Engine Pro, go to www.enginepro.com. For more information about ARP, go to www.arp-bolts.com. Follow SOD at www.sprintsondirt.com and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/sprintsondirt.

