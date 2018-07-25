Two $2000 to Win Shows for NCRA Sprints at Hutch Nationals!

By David Smith Jr.

Park City, Kansas – July 25, 2018 -The “Mid-Summer Classic” continues once again, but this time with a little twist for the National Championship Racing Association of Park City, Kansas presented by Precise Racing Products 360-ci sprint car division as they take on the famed half-mile oval of the Kansas State Fairgrounds and the 62 annual O’Reilly Auto Parts Hutchinson Grand Nationals presented by Allen Samuels Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep and Ram of Hutchinson.

This annual event will take place on Friday and Saturday night, August 3-4, and a different format than previous years.

With two major sprint events also taking place on the same weekend, both night’s will be separate shows paying $2000 to win and $300 to start. However, Friday night’s program will be for official NCRA points while Saturday night’s championship feature winner will also be crowned 2018 Hutchinson Grand Nationals Champion.

Below is the purse breakdown for both night’s:

Entry fee each night: $25

Friday and Saturday Night A Feature payout: 1) $2000, 2) $1500, 3) $1000, 4) $700, 5) $500, 6) $500, 7) $400, 8) $400, 9) $400, 10) $350, 11-20) $300

Danny Jennings of Norman, Oklahoma comes in as reigning Hutch Nationals champion as is also a three-time winner of the “Mid-Summer Classic.” Jennings currently sits fourth in the point standings, just one hundred points out of the point lead.

Jeremy Campbell of Wichita will come into the night as the current series point leader and has one Hutchinson Grand Nationals championship (2012).

Gates both night’s will open at 5:00 PM with race time set for a 7:00 PM start time. Grandstand admission each night $22 for adults ages 11 and up; $7 for children ages 6-12. You can obtain $2 off coupons at all area O’Reilly Auto Parts stores. All pit passes are $30 each night.

For more information on all the racing excitement of this 62-year running of the “Mid-Summer Classic,” check out the official facebook page: Hutchinson Grand Nationals Auto Races.

More information on the National Championship Racing Association can be obtained by accessing their official website www.racencra.com and event information can be answered by calling (316) 755-1781.

Past 360 Hutchinson Grand Nationals Champions: 1989 Jim Selenke, Wichita, Ks. 1990 Garry Lee Maier, Dodge City, Ks. 1991 Garry Lee Maier, Dodge City, Ks. 1992 Garry Lee Maier, Dodge City, Ks. 1993 Scott Brown, Amarillo, Tx. 1994 Mike Peters, Wichita, Ks. 1995 Clay Bontrager, Hutchinson, Ks. 1996 Danny Jennings, Norman, Ok. 1997 Mike Peters, Wichita, Ks. 1998 Shelby Steenson 1999 Clay Bontrager, Hutchinson, Ks. 2000 C.J. Johnson, Quinter, Ks. 2001 Dennis Park, Liberal, Ks. 2002 C.J. Johnson, Quinter, Ks. 2003 C.J. Johnson, Quinter, Ks. 2004 Steve King, Jetmore, Ks. 2005 Derek Drown, Amarillo, Tx. 2006 J.D. Johnson, Wichita, Ks. 2007 Jon Freeman, Salina, Ks. 2008 Mike Chadd, Lincoln, Ne. 2009 Garry Lee Maier, Dodge City, Ks. 2010 Danny Jennings, Norman, Ok. 2011 Jordan Boston, Lincoln, Ne. 2012 Jeremy Campbell, Wichita, Ks. 2013 Jack Dover, Springfield, Ne. 2014 Jack Dover, Springfield, Ne. 2015 J.D. Johnson, Wichita, Ks. 2016 Danny Wood, Norman, Ok. 2017 Danny Jennings, Norman, Ok.