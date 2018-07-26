“Bids for BC” Auction This Saturday at Knoxville!

By Bob Baker

Knoxville, IA, July 25, 2018 – The much-anticipated “Bids for BC” Auction benefiting the construction of the Bryan Clauson Suite Tower at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum will be this Saturday night! The event will take place during Weiler Night at Knoxville Raceway, featuring Tony Stewart’s Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions and the KCCS 360 sprint cars.

Fans will be able to bid online during the races and pick up their items in the pits after the races! Items will include autographed wings, wing panels, tail tanks, gloves, visors and various other driver memorabilia. To bid, fans will simply have to go to the website, www.BidsforBC.com.

Bidding is now open at BidsforBC.com and will conclude at 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 28. More items will be added daily until Saturday. Winning bidders will report to the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum tent in the infield to pay for their items and get their receipt. They can then take the receipt to the driver’s trailer for their item.

Fans who are not present at the Knoxville Raceway can still bid and pay via Paypal. Their items will be held by the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum and the museum will contact them to arrange pickup or shipping. Shipping costs will be paid by the winning bidder.

Many think because construction is complete on the Bryan Clauson Suite Tower, it is paid for. But construction costs are ongoing and will be for some time to come! We’d like to thank the drivers who have and will be donating items for “Bids for BC” this Saturday, and of course, the fans who will be bidding on items!

For more information on the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, and at our website www.SprintCarHoF.com!