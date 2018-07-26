DMA RETURNS TO BEAR RIDGE THIS SATURDAY

From USAC

The USAC Speed2 Midgets focus on Bear Ridge Speedway in Bradford, Vt. this Saturday as the Laquerre’s Sports DMA Midgets compete there for the sixth time this year. Will Hull has three wins there this year, including the last two, while Joe Krawiec and Jason Goff also have victories at Bear Ridge.

Sean Murphy earned his initial Engler USAC IMRA Speed2 Midget victory Saturday night at Spoon River Speedway in Canton, Ill. Series leader Andy Baugh took second ahead of Robby McQuinn, Shane Morgan and Tyler Roth. The series continues August 4 at Spoon River.

Rain forced cancellation of Saturday’s race at Montpelier (Ind.) Motor Speedway, with the next Midwest Thunder race now slated August 3 at Gas City, Ind.

USAC LAQUERRE’S SPORTS SPEED2 DMA MIDGET POINTS: 1-Jason Goff-485, 2-Seth Carlson-476, 3-Joe Krawiec-465, 4-Will Hull-442, 5-Derek O’Hearn-402, 6-Justin Phillips-394, 7-Mike Chaffee-382, 8-Manny Dias-337, 9-Randy Higginson-321, 10-Adam Whitney-317.

USAC ENGLER IMRA SPEED2 MIDGET POINTS: 1-Andy Baugh-704, 2-Robby McQuinn-622, 3-Shane Morgan-451, 4-Blake Buchholz-432, 5-Gedd Ross-410, 6-Kurt Mueller-365, 7-Jake Sollenberger-344; 8-Daltyn England-334, 9-Kevin Battefeld-314, 10-Brent Burrows-294.

USAC SPEED2 MIDWEST THUNDER MIDGET POINTS: 1-Aaron Leffel-390, 2-Alex Watson-300, 3-Chett Gehrke-292, 4-John Heydenreich-268, 5-Stratton Briggs-257, 6-Jon Watson-248, 7-Jon Steed-224, 8-Cory Guingrich-218, 9-Trey Osborne-117, 10-Robby McQuinn-171.