2018 Knoxville Nationals Event Schedule

Updated 08/01/2018. Daily schedules will feature the latest updates the day of the event.

Thursday August 2, 2018 – 360 Knoxville Nationals presneted by Great Southern Bank

5:00 P.M. Live Trackside on KNIA/KRLS 1320 A.M. and 95.3 F.M.

6:45 P.M. Hot laps

6:45 P.M. Live PPV coverage of the 360 Knoxville Nationals on theCushion.com. Single and multiple day pay packages available for all racing events during Nationals at Knoxville Raceway.

7:00 P.M. Racing live on KNIA/KRLS 1320 A.M. and 95.3 F.M.

Friday August 3, 2018 – 360 Knoxville Nationals presneted by Great Southern Bank

2:00 P.M. – 4:00 P.M. Jon Agan appearance at Peace Tree Brewing & Taproom. Free root beer for kids with beer purchase.

5:00 P.M. Live Trackside on KNIA/KRLS 1320 A.M. and 95.3 F.M.

6:45 P.M. Hot laps

6:45 P.M. Live PPV coverage of the 360 Knoxville Nationals on theCushion.com. Single and multiple day pay packages available for all racing events during Nationals at Knoxville Raceway.

7:00 P.M. Racing live on KNIA/KRLS 1320 A.M. and 95.3 F.M.

Saturday August 4, 2018 – 360 Knoxville Nationals presneted by Great Southern Bank

5:00 P.M. Live Trackside on KNIA/KRLS 1320 A.M. and 95.3 F.M.

6:45 P.M. Hot laps begin.

6:45 P.M. Live PPV coverage of the 360 Knoxville Nationals on theCushion.com. Single and multiple day pay packages available for all racing events during Nationals at Knoxville Raceway.

7:00 P.M. Racing live on KNIA/KRLS 1320 A.M. and 95.3 F.M.

Sunday August 5, 2018 – Weld Racing Capitani Classic presented by Great Southern Bank

5:00 P.M. KRCO Racing Trivia and $10.00 Bottomless Bud Light Draft Party behind the front stretch grandstands.

5:00 P.M. Live Trackside on KNIA/KRLS 1320 A.M. and 95.3 FM.

6:45 P.M. Live PPV coverage of the 360 Knoxville Nationals on theCushion.com. Single and multiple day pay packages available for all racing events during Nationals at Knoxville Raceway.

7:00 P.M. Racing live on KNIA/KRLS 1320 A.M. and 95.3 F.M.

Monday August 6, 2018 – Front Row Challenge and events around Knoxville

12:00 P.M. Food Truck, World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series Show Car, and Knoxville Raceway iRacing Simulator at Peace Tree Brewing in downtown Knoxville.

7:00 P.M. Front Row Challenge at Southern Iowa Speedway in Oskaloosa, Iowa

7:00 P.M. Outlaw Dirt Kart Nationals at English Creek Speedway

Tuesday August 7, 2018 – Ultimate Challenge and events around Knoxville

12:00 P.M. – 2:00 A.M. Dingus Lounge Opens

5:00 P.M. KRCO Bus Ride “Bar Crawl” departs outside ticket office

6:00 P.M. “Happy Hour” $1.00 off select craft beers at Peace Tree Brewing

7:00 P.M. Ultimate Challenge at Southern Iowa Speedway in Oskaloosa, Iowa

7:00 P.M. Outlaw Dirt Kart Nationals at English Creek Speedway

Wednesday August 8, 2018 – BRANDT Professional Agriculture Qualifying Night

7:00 A.M. – 10:30 A.M. Marion County Historical Society / Lions Club breakfast. Pancakes along with Biscuits and Gravy at the Marion County Historical Village.

8:00 A.M. Knoxville Raceway Ticket Office Opens

8:00 A.M.– 5:00 P.M. National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum

9:00 A.M 16th Annual Mini Nationals at Slideways Karting Center

10:00 A.M. – 4:00 P.M: National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum driver autograph sessions in the Bob Trostle Garage.

10:00 A.M. Trade Show opens in the Grand Show Barn at Knoxville Raceway

10:00 A.M. National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Fan Forum: “Women in Racing” with host Amy Tatnell and Michaela Dumesny. McKenna Haase, Alex Hill, Paige Polyak, Harli White and other guests (Second Floor)

10:00 A.M. National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum driver autograph sessions in the front lobby.

12:00 P.M. – 2:00 A.M. Dingus Lounge Opens

12:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. Knoxville, Iowa Chamber of Commerce Shuttle Bus runs to six locations.

12:00 P.M. National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Fan Forum: “Talking with the Hall of Famers” with host Bill Wright (Museum Coordinator) and Brad Doty and Jac Haudenschild (Second Floor)

1:30 P.M. National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Fan Forum: “World of Outlaws (WoO) Sprint Car Racing” with host Johnny Gibson (World of Outlaws) (Theater)

2:00 P.M. Pit Gates Open

3:00 P.M. Great Southern Bank Kid Zone featuring Casey’s General Stores Pizza Party

3:00 P.M. Donny Schatz defending Knoxville Nationals Champion pole unveiling at the Ralph Capitani Walk of Champions

6:00 P.M. Textron Off-Road Winged Nation presented by Sage Fruit Live on the Fan Zone Stage

5:00 P.M. Live Trackside on KNIA/KRLS 1320 A.M. and 95.3 FM.

5:30 P.M. Grandstand Gates open

7:00 P.M. Racing live on KNIA/KRLS 1320 A.M. and 95.3 F.M.

7:15 P.M. Hot Laps

7:15 P.M. Live PPV coverage of the 360 Knoxville Nationals on theCushion.com. Single and multiple day pay packages available for all racing events during Nationals at Knoxville Raceway.

Post-Race Knoxville, Iowa Chamber of Commerce shuttle runs one hour after the races to stops 1, 2, 3, and 4.

Thursday August 9, 2018 – TOYOTA Qualifying Night

7:00 A.M. – 10:30 A.M. Marion County Historical Society / Lions Club breakfast. Pancakes along with Biscuits and Gravy at the Marion County Historical Village.

8:00 A.M. Knoxville Raceway Ticket Office Opens

8:00 A.M.– 5:00 P.M. National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum

9:00 A.M 16th Annual Mini Nationals at Slideways Karting Center

10:00 A.M. – 4:00 P.M: National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum driver autograph sessions in the Bob Trostle Garage.

10:00 A.M. Trade Show opens in the Grand Show Barn at Knoxville Raceway

10:00 A.M. National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum driver autograph sessions in the front lobby.

10:00 A.M. National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Fan Forum: “International Sprint Car Racing” with hosts David Mills (Premier Speedway, Warrnambool, VIC, Aust.) and Wade Aunger (Valvoline Raceway, Sydney, NSW, Aust.) and International Drivers (Theater)

11:00 A.M. National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum “Members Only VIP Reception” with host Bruce Ellis (Williams Grove Speedway) and Bobby Allen, Jacob Allen and Logan Schuchart (Shark Racing) (Second Floor)

12:00 P.M. – 2:00 A.M. Dingus Lounge Opens

12:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. Knoxville, Iowa Chamber of Commerce Shuttle Bus runs to six locations.

12:00 P.M. National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Fan Forum: “Sprint Car Safety Tips” with Greg Nicol (Speedway Motors), Jay Masur (MedStar), Aaron Zentgraf (Simpson) and other guests (Theater)

1:30 P.M. National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Fan Forum: “Sprint Car Racing: State of the Union” with Larry Boos (Eldora Speedway), Steve Beitler (Skagit Speedway), Rex LeJeune (Attica Raceway Park), and Steve Sinclair (Interstate Racing Association) (Second Floor)

3:00 P.M. Great Southern Bank Kid Zone Kone Korner Ice Cream Party

4:00 P.M. Tony Stewart Foundation Weld Racing Go-kart Spectacular featuring Tony Stewart and Kyle Larson at Slideways Karting Center

5:00 P.M. Live Trackside on KNIA/KRLS 1320 A.M. and 95.3 FM.

6:00 P.M. Textron Off-Road Winged Nation presented by Sage Fruit Live on the Fan Zone Stage

7:00 P.M. Racing live on KNIA/KRLS 1320 A.M. and 95.3 F.M.

7:15 P.M. Hot Laps

7:15 P.M. Live PPV coverage of the 360 Knoxville Nationals on theCushion.com. Single and multiple day pay packages available for all racing events during Nationals at Knoxville Raceway.

Post-Race Party featuring Punching Pandas band on the Fan Zone Stage

Post-Race Knoxville, Iowa Chamber of Commerce shuttle runs one hour after the races to stops 1, 2, 3, and 4.

Friday August 10, 2018 – FVP Preliminary Night

7:00 A.M. – 10:30 A.M. Marion County Historical Society / Lions Club breakfast. Pancakes along with Biscuits and Gravy at the Marion County Historical Village.

8:00 A.M. Knoxville Raceway Ticket Office Opens

8:00 A.M.– 5:00 P.M. National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum

8:30 A.M. United Trailers National Sprint Car Hall of Fame Golf Classic at Bos Landen Golf Club in Pella, Iowa

9:00 A.M. Auction to Benefit Johnson at Dyer Hudson Hall

9:00 A.M. Inaugural Knoxville 4.10 Dash. Starting line outside of the Turn Four pit gate

9:00 A.M 16th Annual Mini Nationals at Slideways Karting Center

10:00 A.M. – 4:00 P.M: National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum driver autograph sessions in the Bob Trostle Garage.

10:00 A.M. Trade Show opens in the Grand Show Barn at Knoxville Raceway

10:00 A.M. National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum driver autograph sessions in the front lobby.

10:00 A.M. National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Fan Forum: “Sprint Car History” with Gary Guehler and Steve Beitler (Theater)

11:30 A.M. National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Fan Forum: Performance Racing Industries (PRI) Manufacturers Luncheon (Second Floor)

12:00 P.M. – 2:00 A.M. Dingus Lounge Opens

12:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. Knoxville, Iowa Chamber of Commerce Shuttle Bus runs to six locations.

12:00 P.M. National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Fan Forum: “Visiting with Erin Crocker Evernham” with host Jim Donnelly and Erin Crocker Evernham (Theater)

12:00 P.M. Steve King Foundation Cornhole Tournament at the FVP Tent

1:30 P.M. National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Fan Forum: “Meet the Pennsylvania Posse” with host Bruce Ellis (Williams Grove Speedway) and Pennsylvania drivers and personalities (Second Floor)

3:00 P.M. Great Southern Bank Kid Zone Q&A with Tony Stewart and Donny Schatz and face painting

3:30 P.M. Driver autograph session at the FVP Tent

4:15 P.M. Tony Stewart Foundation silent auction at the FVP Tent

5:00 P.M. Live Trackside on KNIA/KRLS 1320 A.M. and 95.3 FM.

5:15 P.M. Flip it for Good Charity Coin Toss featuring Tony Stewart at the FVP Tent

6:00 P.M. Textron Off-Road Winged Nation presented by Sage Fruit Live on the Fan Zone Stage

7:00 P.M. Tony Stewart Foundation live auction at the Fan Zone Stage

7:00 P.M. Racing live on KNIA/KRLS 1320 A.M. and 95.3 F.M.

7:15 P.M. Hot Laps

7:15 P.M. Live PPV coverage of the 360 Knoxville Nationals on theCushion.com. Single and multiple day pay packages available for all racing events during Nationals at Knoxville Raceway.

Post-Race party featuring After Shock Rock tribute band on the fan zone stage

Post-Race Knoxville, Iowa Chamber of Commerce shuttle runs one hour after the races to stops 1, 2, 3, and 4.

Saturday August 11, 2018 – 5-Hour ENERGY Knoxville Nationals

7:00 A.M. – 10:30 A.M. Marion County Historical Society / Lions Club breakfast. Pancakes along with Biscuits and Gravy at the Marion County Historical Village.

8:00 A.M. Knoxville Raceway Ticket Office Opens

8:00 A.M.– 5:00 P.M. National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum

9:00 A.M 16th Annual Mini Nationals at Slideways Karting Center

10:00 A.M. – 4:00 P.M: National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum driver autograph sessions in the Bob Trostle Garage.

10:00 A.M. Trade Show opens in the Grand Show Barn at Knoxville Raceway

10:00 A.M. National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum driver autograph sessions in the front lobby.

10:00 A.M. 5-hour ENERGY Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s General Stores parade in Downtown Knoxville

11:30 A.M. National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum Auction (Second Floor)

12:00 P.M. – 2:00 A.M. Dingus Lounge Opens

12:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. Knoxville, Iowa Chamber of Commerce Shuttle Bus runs to six locations.

1:00 P.M. Great Southern Bank Kid Zone featuring balloon twisting artist

3:00 P.M. 5-hour ENERGY Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s General Stores public drivers meeting at the west end of Mediacom Dyer-Hudson Hall

4:00 P.M. Jordan Breeman performs on the Fan Zone Stage

5:00 P.M. Live Trackside on KNIA/KRLS 1320 A.M. and 95.3 FM.

6:00 P.M. Textron Off-Road Winged Nation presented by Sage Fruit Live on the Fan Zone Stage

7:00 P.M. Racing live on KNIA/KRLS 1320 A.M. and 95.3 F.M.

7:15 P.M. Hot Laps

7:15 P.M. Live PPV coverage of the 360 Knoxville Nationals on theCushion.com. Single and multiple day pay packages available for all racing events during Nationals at Knoxville Raceway.

Post-Race Knoxville, Iowa Chamber of Commerce shuttle runs one hour after the races to stops 1, 2, 3, and 4.

Post-Race Tim Dugger Finale party and concert in the turns 3&4 barn