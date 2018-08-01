Patriot Sprint Tour Returns to Outlaw Speedway This Friday Night

By Paul Harkenrider

(Dundee, NY) After two nights of excitement put on by the teams of the Patriot Sprint Tour at Outlaw Speedway, the tour is ready do it all over again this Friday as we return to the Yates County facility for the third time this season.

The series is coming off a fantastic Outlaw Summer Nationals, where Fonda, NY’s Danny Varin passed Chuck Hebing on lap 27 to score the $6,000 payday. Hebing would settle for second, followed by Jordan Thomas, Coleman Gulick, and Jeff Cook the top five.

Both Varin and Hebing are expected to be in attendance this Friday along with a number of Patriot Sprint Tour teams including Jordan Thomas, Kyle Drum, Steve Glover, Scott Goodrich, Pete Richardson and Jared Zimbardi.

Thus far in 2018, Chuck Hebing has been the class of the field notching four A-Main’s making him the overall point leader. Jordan Thomas, who has one win on the year when the series visited Fulton, currently rides second in points. Kyle Drum, Pete Richardson, and Paulie Colagiovanni complete your top five in championship point standings.

This Friday’s show will pay $2,000 to win and is a full point event toward the overall 2018 PST championship tour.

The Patriots will visit the fast 4/10 mile on one more occasion in 2018 for the third annual Outlaw Fall Nationals on Saturday, September 22 paying $5,000 to the winner. Chuck Hebing has been victorious in the first two annual events.

2018 Patriot Sprint Tour Point Standings

1)45-Chuck Hebing (1085) 2) 79-Jordan Thomas (1009) 3) 47-Kyle Drum (920) 4) 67-Pete Richardson (866) 5) 10-Paulie Colagiovanni (854) 6) 30-Scott Goodrich 7) 121-Steve Glover (832) 8) 2-Steven Hutchinson Jr (595) 9) 81-Derek Jonathan (592) 10) 14b-Brett Wright (565) 11) 17z-Josh Azzi (554) 12) 14-Coleman Gulick (531)

Bonnell’s Rod Shop Dash Four Cash Point Series

1)79-Jordan Thomas (14) 2) 10-Paulie Colagiovanni (10) 3) 3a-Jeff Trombley (10) 4) 36-Matt Billings (9) 5) 2-Steven Hutchinson Jr (8)

Danny Willmes Enterprises Lap Leaders

1)45-Chuck Hebing (104) 2) 35-Chad Layton (25) 3) 87*-Jason Barney (16) 4) 79-Jordan Thomas (16) 5) 28fm-Steve Poirier (14)

Patriot Tank Lines Hard Charger

1)10-Paulie Colagiovanni (36) 2) 47-Kyle Drum (26) 3) 79-Jordan Thomas (22) 4) 45-Chuck Hebing (19) 5) 49-Scott Kreutter (16)