Pre-Entry Deadline for Jackson Motorplex 360 Nationals Extended to Aug. 17

JACKSON, Minn. (July 30, 2018) – The $10,000-to-win 360 Nationals is approximately one month away at Jackson Motorplex, which has extended the pre-entry deadline at a discounted rate through Aug. 17.

It is only $100 to pre-enter for any team that makes the deadline and the price doubles for teams who enter the final two weeks prior to the event, which is Aug. 31 through Sept. 2 at the 4/10-mile oval. Additionally, teams that pre-register by Aug. 17 will be able to get five crew members into the pits for only $30 each night.

The two preliminary nights pay the DeKalb/Asgrow presents the Midwest Power Series by GRP Motorsports 360ci winged sprint cars feature winner $3,000 with the finale doling out $10,000 to win and $700 to start. Each night will be a complete show with heat races and features.

Jackson Motorplex has welcomed an average of more than 39 drivers during its four 360ci winged sprint car shows this season, including a season-best 47 drivers during the most recent race. Ryan Bickett, Jack Dover, Thomas Kennedy and Dominic Scelzi have each been victorious.

In addition to the DeKalb/Asgrow presents the Midwest Power Series by GRP Motorsports, NSL non-wing sprint cars presented by HitchDoc will compete during all three nights of the 360 Nationals.

Jackson Motorplex will be off the next two weeks before resuming action on Aug. 17 featuring the DeKalb/Asgrow presents the Midwest Power Series by GRP Motorsports 360ci winged sprint cars, Heartland Steel RaceSaver sprint cars presented by Wyffels Hybrids and NSL non-wing sprint cars presented by HitchDoc.

Jackson Motorplex officials wish all race teams the best of luck throughout the 360 and 410 Knoxville Nationals at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, the next two weeks.

