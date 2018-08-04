Jacob Dykstra Wins Action Sprint Tour Feature at Ohsweken

From Clayton Johns

OHSWEKEN, Ont. (August 3, 2018) – An action-packed night saw 131 cars sign in at Ohsweken Speedway across four divisions, including 25 Late Models, for Bradshaw Brothers Emergency Services night on Friday, August 3. The night honoured all first responders and emergency services workers for their bravery in the community with free admission.

After the final checkered flag had waved, it was Jacob Dykstra who grabbed his second straight Action Sprint Tour win. For the stock cars, Rob Pietz claimed a thrilling win in the Open Late Model main event, while Christopher Hale won his first career Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stock Feature. Matt Nuell and Kyle Wert collected checkered flags in a pair of HRW Automotive Mini Stock Features.

Action Sprint Tour Powered by RaceRivalz.com

The Action Sprint Tour powered by RaceRivalz.com was making the second of three appearances at Ohsweken in 2018 and had 30 cars locked in for competition. For the 20-lap Feature it was Jacob Dykstra and Holly Porter who led the field to full speed.

Porter jumped out to an early advantage, but Dykstra stayed close as the two drivers raced away from the pack and into traffic by lap seven. On lap nine, the field was reset after a caution for a spun Brad Herron in turn four. The restart saw Porter lead Dykstra, Matt Hill, Shone Evans and Liam Martin back to green.

Dykstra again stayed with Porter and on lap 11 took the lead in the outside lane with a good run down the backstretch. The top two again stormed away from the field while Evans got around Hill for third on lap 13.

The second and final caution of the race came on lap 15 for debris in the racing groove in turn four. The restart proved no problem for Dykstra though, as he raced to his second straight win with the Action Sprint Tour. It was also the third overall victory this season for the Port Colborne, Ont. teenager.

Brandon Murrell, Holly Porter and Hannah Ferrell collected heat race wins to begin the evening while Jerry Hill won the B-Main and claimed the 19th starting spot for the Feature.

Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks

The ultra-competitive Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stock division saw Ryan Dinning and Brian Teeple lead the field to the green flag for the 20-lap main event. Neither driver could gain an early advantage as fifth-starting Billy Bleich Jr. raced forward to the point on the opening lap.

Bleich paced an eager group of drivers that shuffled the front row starters back quickly and resulted in 12th-starting Christopher Hale and sixth-starting Ken Sargent locked into a battle for second. Hale prevailed in the battle while Bleich led a four-car breakaway that also included Sargent and Blake Bomberry Jr.

The race saw three consecutive cautions on laps 10, 11 and 12. Hale made the most of the first restart and drove to the inside of Bleich, who had chosen the outside lane, in turn one and drifted in front of him to claim the point. He then held off Bleich on the lap 11 and 12 restarts and again following a lap 16 caution. Hale was able to sneak away in the final laps to his first career Ohsweken Feature win as Ryan Beagle wrestled the second spot away from Bleich. Point leader Dave Bailey earned the hard charger award with a drive from 18th to fourth and Sargent rounded out the top-five.

Bleich, Hale, and Trevor DeBoer took heat race victories to begin the night while Jason Lungaro won the B-Main.

HRW Automotive Mini Stocks

The HRW Automotive Mini Stocks were in action for a pair of Feature races as they started the night with a make-up Feature from July 20. It saw Jason Dixon and Paul Longboat make-up the front row with Longboat grabbing an early lead.

Jon Janssens raced forward from 12th to take the lead on lap four while 16th-starting Matt Nuell battled with Dixon for second as Longboat got shuffled backwards. The only caution of the race came on lap nine when Sean Iftody came to a stop at the top of turn four. On the restart, Nuell was able to use the outside lane to drive to the outside of Janssens and drove away over the final six laps to score the victory. Mark Bazuin stole the second spot at the finish while Janssens settled for third as Dixon and Nick Masi rounded out the top-five.

In the second Mini Stock Feature of the night, it was Mike Giberson and Daniel McKay who paced the field to the green flag. McKay grabbed an early lead but was quickly reeled in when Sean Iftody spun in turn four. On the restart, Kyle Wert drove to the lead in what turned out to be the winning pass. A trio of cautions through the middle portion of the race forced Wert to be strong on several restarts as he had to contend with Nick Masi. The top two broke away from the rest of the field in the closing laps, but Wert held on while Masi scored the runner-up finish ahead of point leader Gillian Hils, Tristan Da Silva and Fabio Olivieri.

Earlier in the night, Daniel McKay, Jason Tolton, Gillian Hils and Matt Nuell picked up heat race wins while Jonathan Ayrton and Jon Janssens collected checkered flags in a pair of B-Mains to qualify into the 28-car Feature

Ohsweken Speedway Race Report

August 3, 2018

Ohsweken, Ontario, Canada

Bradshaw Brothers Emergency Services Night

Total Entries – 131

______________________________

Late Model Open (25 Entries)

A-Feature (20 laps – No Time)

Finish. Number Name (Starting Position)

1. 69 Rob Pietz (4); 2. rh21 Gregg Haskell (2); 3. 88 Andrew Rheaume (3); 4. 18r Chris Ross (1); 5. 82 Ken Winfield (6); 6. 53 Brad Simpson (7); 7. 4 CJ Field (8); 8. 05 Mike Lewis (11); 9. 98 Craig Graham (5); 10. 11b Brad Bloomfield (12); 11. 60 Dale Glassford (9); 12. rh94 Jason Haskell (15); 13. 38d Doris Lajeuness (14); 14. 00d Jim Dale Jr. (16); 15. 1a Brad Authier (10); 16. 20 Dwayne Malott (13); 17. 03 Tim MacKenzie (18); 18. 911 Jay Liverance (21); 19. 52 Rick Cedar (24); 20. 19d Don Douglas (19); 21. 00 Mike Dale (17); 22. 70 Brandon Windsor (20); 23. 3c Louis Clements (25); 24. 28k Tate O’Leary (22); 25. 11 Brad McLeod (23)

A-Feature Lap Leaders – Gregg Haskell 1-19; Rob Pietz 20

Hard Charger – Rick Cedar +5 (24th to 19th)

Heat Race No.1 (8 laps – No Time)

Finish. # Name, Hometown (Starting Position)

1. rh21 Gregg Haskell – Chatham, ON (7); 2. 69 Rob Pietz – Gasline, ON (6); 3. 53 Brad Simpson – Rodney, ON (2); 4. 1a Brad Authier – Chatham, ON (1); 5. 20 Dwayne Malott – Thamesville, ON (4); 6. DNF 19d Don Douglas – Sarnia, ON (8); 7. DNF 00D Jim Dale Jr. – Shrewsbury, ON (3); 8. DNF 28k Tate O’Leary – Port Lampton, ON (5)

Heat Race No.2 (8 laps – No Time)

Finish. # Name, Hometown (Starting Position)

1. 18r Chris Ross – Charing Corss, ON (3); 2. 82 Ken Winfield – Ridgeway, ON (2); 3. 4 CJ Field – Chatham, ON (1); 4. 05 Mike Lewis – Wallaceburg, ON (6); 5. 38d Doris Lajeunesse – Essex, ON (8); 6. 00 Mike Dale – Chatham, ON (7); 7. 70 Brandon Windsor – Leamington, ON (5); 8. DNS 3c Louis Clements – Chatham, ON (4)

Heat Race No.3 (8 laps – No Time)

Finish. # Name, Hometown (Starting Position)

1. 88 Andrew Rheaume – Blenheim, ON (1); 2. 98 Craig Graham – Orono, ON (9); 3. 60 Dale Glassford – Ridgetown, ON (8); 4. 11b Brad Bloomfield – Cottam, ON (3); 5. rh94 Jason Haskell – Ridgetown, ON (2); 6. 03m Tim MacKenzie – Tupperville, ON (6); 7. 911 Jay Liverance – Brantford, ON (5); 8. 11 Brad McLeod – Merlin, ON (4); 9. 52 Rick Cedar – Rodney, ON (7)

Late Model Dash (4 Laps – Finishing Order Determines Top 6 – 1:07.408)

Finish. # Name, Hometown (Starting Position)

1. 18r Chris Ross (2); 2. rh21 Gregg Haskell (1); 3. 88 Andrew Rheaume (3); 4. 69 Rob Pietz (4); 5. 98 Craig Graham (6); 6. 82 Ken Winfield (5)

_______________________

Action Sprint Tour powered by RaceRivalz.com (30 entries)

A-Feature (20 laps – No Time)

Finish. # Name (Starting Position)

1. 5d Jacob Dykstra (1); 2. 1 Holly Porter (2); 3. 87x Shone Evans (6); 4. 4 Hannah Ferrell (5); 5. 68 Aaron Turkey (7); 6. 49L Lucas Smith (18); 7. 8mk Matt Hill (3); 8. 52 Jesse Costa (8); 9. 56 Dereck Lemyre (9); 10. 29 Liam Martin (10); 11. 88h Josh Hansen (21); 12. 7 Caleb Wood (14); 13. 49h Jerry Hill (19); 14. 70 Baily Heard (11); 15. 5 DJ Christie (17); 16. 74 Rob Neely (20); 17. 55 Mike Thorne (24); 18. 12 Brad Herron (13); 19. 08 Steven Beckett (12); 20. 19 Brandon Murrell (4); 21. 43h Ryan Hunsinger (23); 22. 9c Brian Nanticoke (16); 23. DNF 69 Josh Hill (22); 24. DNF 1eh Paul Klager (15)

A-Feature Lap Leaders – Holly Porter 1-10; Jacob Dykstra 11-20

Hard Charger – Lucas Smith +12 (18th to 6th)

Heat Race No.1 (8 laps – Top 6 Transfer – Top 2 Redraw – 2:05.564)

Finish. # Name – Hometown (Starting Position)

1. 19 Brandon Murrell – Gores Landing, ON (2); 2. 5d Jacob Dykstra – Port Colborne, ON (4); 3. 68 Aaron Turkey – Ohsweken, ON (6); 4. 29 Liam Martin – Binbrook, ON (5); 5. 12 Brad Herron – Waterford, ON (10); 6. 9c Brian Nanticoke – Ohsweken, ON (9); 7. 74 Rob Neely – Rockwood, ON (7); 8. 24 Jeff Newham – Windsor, ON (3); 9. DNF 55 Mike Thorne – Caledonia, ON (8); 10. DNF 43h Ryan Hunsinger – Stouffville, ON (1);

Heat Race No.2 (8 laps – Top 6 Transfer – Top 2 Redraw – 2:04.002)

Finish. # Name, Hometown (Starting Position)

1. 1 Holly Porter – Delhi, ON (1); 2. 8mk Matt Hill – Ohsweken, ON(2); 3. 52 Jesse Costa – St. Thomas, ON (4); 4. 70 Baily Heard – Niagara Falls, ON (3); 5. 7 Caleb Wood – London, ON (8); 6. 5 DJ Christie – Beachville, ON (5); 7. 49h Jerry Hill – Hagersville, ON (6); 8. 69 Josh Hill – Six Nations, ON (7); 9. 38 Derek Miller – Ohsweken, ON (10); 10. 3b Blaine Barrow – Welland, ON (9)

Heat Race No.3 (8 laps – Top 6 Transfer – Top 2 Redraw – 2:02.086)

Finish. # Name, Hometown (Starting Position)

1. 4 Hannah Ferrell – Vanessa, ON (4); 2. 87x Shone Evans – Scotland, ON (6); 3. 56 Dereck Lemyre – Hamilton, ON (2); 4. 08 Steven Beckett – Fonthill, ON (5); 5. 1eh Paul Klager – Beamsville, ON (7); 6. 49L Lucas Smith – Brantford, ON (9); 7. 88h Josh Hansen – Beamsville, ON (10); 8. 9 Paul Ballantyne – Brantford, ON (1); 9. 51 Trevor Young – Ancaster, ON (8); 10. 22jr Al Gilletta Jr. – St. Catharines, ON (3)

B-Feature (12 laps – Top 6 Transfer – No Time)

Finish. # Name (Starting Position)

1. 49h Jerry Hill (2); 2. 74 Rob Neely (1); 3. 88h Josh Hansen (3); 4. 69 Josh Hill (5); 5. 43h Ryan Hunsinger (10); 6. 55 Mike Thorne (7); 7. 51 Trevor Young (9); 8. 38 Derek Miller (8); 9. 3b Blaine Barrow (11); 10. 9 Paul Ballantyne (6); 11. 22jr Al Gilletta Jr. (12); 12. 24 Jeff Newham (4)

_______________________

Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks (33 entries)

A-Feature (20 laps – No Time)

Finish. # Name (Starting Position)

1. 79 Christopher Hale (12); 2. 84rk Ryan Beagle (10); 3. 108 Billy Bleich Jr. (5); 4. 49 Dave Bailey (18); 5. 25 Ken Sargent (6); 6. 23 Trevor DeBoer (15); 7. 53 Logan Shwedyk (8); 8. 24 Blake Bomberry Jr. (4); 9. 21x Mark Bazuin (11); 10. 74 Steve Vanderzdan (23); 11. 28 Jim Lampman (7); 12. 1 Chris Dickie (9); 13. 7 Jason Lungaro (22); 14. 37h Rob Hoskins (3); 15. 3c Devon Bacher (27); 16. 28d Donny Lampman (21); 17. 4 Aaron Rewutzsky (24); 18. 77 Brett Rodwell (16); 19. DNF 2 Lee Winger (13); 20. DNF 88 Ryan Dinning (1); 21. DNF 63 Brandon Crumbie (14); 22. 11 Brian Teeple (2); 23. DNF 11r Bryce Richardson (17); 24. DNF 4h Pat Lajeunesse (25); 25. DNF 13 Bobby Mercer (26); 26. DNS 76 Jeff Drummond (19); 27. DNS 6r Jeff Ruelufs (20); 28. DNS 93 Melissa Miller (28)

A-Feature Lap Leaders – Billy Bleich Jr. 1-10; Christopher Hale 11-20

Hard Charger – Dave Bailey +14 (18th to 4th)

Lucas Oil Products Heat Race No.1 (8 laps – Top 7 Transfer – 2:40.220)

Finish. # Name (Starting Position)

1. 108 Billy Bleich Jr. (9); 2. 37h Rob Hoskins (6); 3. 24 Blake Bomberry Jr. (8); 4. 88 Ryan Dinning (2); 5. 25 Ken Sargent (10); 6. 11 Brian Teeple (3); 7. 28 Jim Lampman (11); 8. 4 Aaron Rewutzsky (1); 9. 38 Frank Turkey Jr. (5); 10. 46 Kevin Pauls (4); 11. 40 Jay Liverance (7)

Caledonia Auto Supply Heat Race No.2 (8 laps – Top 7 Transfer – 2:39.654)

Finish. # Name (Starting Position)

1. 79 Christopher Hale (5); 2. 53 Logan Shwedyk (1); 3. 84rk Ryan Beagle (3); 4. 1 Chris Dickie (2); 5. 21x Mark Bazuin (4); 6. 2 Lee Winger (6); 7. 63 Brandon Crumbie (10); 8. 74 Steve Vanderzdan (8); 9. 7 Jason Lungaro (11); 10. 3c Devon Bacher (9); 11. DNF 52 Tony Fraser (7)

Miska Trailer Factory Heat Race No.3 (8 laps – Top 7 Transfer – 2:40.831)

Finish. # Name (Starting Position)

1. 23 Trevor DeBoer (1); 2. 49 Dave Bailey (6); 3. 11r Bryce Richardson (5); 4. 77 Brett Rodwell (4); 5. 28d Donny Lampman (9); 6. 13x Craig White (2); 7. DNF 13 Bobby Mercer (11); 8. DNF 4h Pat Lajeunees (10); 9. DNS 93 Melissa Miller (3); 10. DNS 76 Jeff Drummond (7); 11. DNS 6r Jeff Ruelufs (8)

B-Feature (8 laps – Top 7 Transfer – No Time)

Finish. # Name (Starting Position)

1. 7 Jason Lungaro (8); 2. 74 Steve Vanderzdan (6); 3. 4 Aaron Rewutzsky (1); 4. 4h Pat Lajeunesse (11); 5. 13 Bobby Mercer (12); 6. 3c Devon Bacher (7); 7. 93 Melissa Miller (10); 8. 46 Kevin Pauls (2); 9. DNF 38 Frank Turkey Jr. (3); 10. DNS 13x Craig White (9); 11. DNS 52 Tony Fraser (5); 12. DNS 40 Jay Liverance (4)

_______________________

HRW Automotive Mini Stocks (43 Entries)

July 20 Make-Up A-Feature (15 laps – No TIme)

Finish. # Name (Starting Position)

1. 2 Matt Nuell (16); 2. 3 Mark Bazuin (20); 3. 66 Jon Janssens (12); 4. 6 Jason Dixon (1); 5. 222 Nick Masi (15); 6. 6x Mike Sarantakos (10); 7. 188 Paul Longboat (2); 8. 21 Jonathan Ayrton (6); 9. 16 Fabio Olivieri (11); 10. 32 Gillian Hils (14); 11. 16J Jeremy May (3); 12. 01 Tristan Da Silva (13); 13. 96 Brian Crosgrove (4); 14. 43c Clinton Nichols (26); 15. 15 Sean Iftody (22); 16. 1 Jason Tolton (8); 17. 54 Christopher French (7); 18. 88 Aidan Nigh (28); 19. 9 Tim DeBoer (17); 20. 69 Rob Twitchett (5); 21. 8 Barry Westman (18); 22. 11p Patrick Abrahamsson (21); 23. 4 Wayde Thorne (27); 24. DNF 23 Dusty DeBoer (24); 25. DNF 63 Dave Crumbie (9); 26. DNF 60 Martin Schroeder (23); 27. DNS 10m Jay Moulton (19); 28. DNS 19 Kyle Wert (25)

A-Feature Lap Leaders – Paul Longboat 1-3; Jon Janssens 4-9; Matt Nuell 10-15

Hard Charger – Mark Bazuin +18 (20th to 2nd)

A-Feature (15 laps – No TIme)

Finish. # Name (Starting Position)

1. 19 Kyle Wert (8); 2. 222 Nick Masi (10); 3. 32 Gillian Hils (13); 4. 01 Tristan Da Silva (15); 5. 16 Fabio Olivieri (9); 6. 6x Mike Sarantakos (25); 7. 21 Jonathan Ayrton (21); 8. 11p Patrick Abrahamsson (12); 9. 63 Dave Crumbie (4); 10. 1 Jason Tolton (7); 11. 2 Matt Nuell (16); 12. 96 Brian Crosgrove (3); 13. 60 Martin Schroeder (5); 14. 4 Wayde Thorne (28); 15. 3 Kevin Thorne (20); 16. 69 Rob Twitchett (6); 17. 54 Christopher French (27); 18. 10 Ben Buchwald (17); 19. 13m Daniel McKay (2); 20. 11 Mike Giberson (1); 21. 188 Paul Longboat (24); 22. 13p Vincent Pagnotta (19); 23. DNF 15 Sean Iftody (23); 24. DNF 23 Dusty DeBoer (14); 25. DNF 93 Andy Ryckman (26); 26. DNF 66 Jon Janssens (22); 27. DNF 73 Jordan Morris (18); 28. DNS 6 Jason Dixon (11)

A-Feature Lap Leaders – Daniel McKay 1; Kyle Wert 2-15

Hard Charger – Mike Sarantakos +19 (25th to 6th)

Lucas Oil Products Heat Race No.1 (6 laps – Top 5 Transfer – No Time)

Finish. # Name (Starting Position)

1. 13m Daniel McKay (3); 2. 96 Brian Crosgrove (8); 3. 63 Dave Crumbie (9); 4. 11 Mike Giberson (2); 5. 60 Martin Schroeder (10); 6. DNF 26 Tim Nuell (4); 7. DNF 16J Jeremy May (6); 8. DNS 177 Tim Jamieson (1); 9. DNS 05 Dave Goodacre (5); 10. DNS 88 Aidan Nigh (7); 11. DNS 4 Wayde Thorne (11)

Caledonia Auto Supply Heat Race No.2 (6 laps – Top 5 Transfer – 2:18.319)

Finish. # Name (Starting Position)

1. 1 Jason Tolton (2); 2. 19 Kyle Wert (4); 3. 69 Rob Twitchett (1); 4. 16 Fabio Olivieri (6); 5. 222 Nick Masi (11); 6. 188 Paul Longboat (5); 7. 21 Jonathan Ayrton (7); 8. 93 Andy Ryckman (8); 9. 15 Sean Iftody (9); 10. 54 Christopher French (3); 11. DNS 9 Tim DeBoer (10)

Miska Trailer Factory Heat Race No.3 (6 laps – Top 5 Transfer – 2:10.737)

Finish. # Name (Starting Position)

1. 32 Gillian Hils (3); 2. 11p Patrick Abrahamsson (2); 3. 01 Tristan Da Silva (8); 4. 6 Jason Dixon (1); 5. 23 Dusty DeBoer (6); 6. 66 Jon Janssens (11); 7. 37 James Martin (9); 8. 6x Mike Sarantakos (10); 9. 8 Barry Westman (7); 10. 517 Cody Sommerville (4); 11. DNS 64 Nick Erskine (5)

O’Neil’s Farm Equipment Heat Race No.4 (6 laps – Top 5 Transfer – 2:09.516)

Finish. # Name (Starting Position)

1. 2 Matt Nuell (1); 2. 10 Ben Buchwald (2); 3. 13p Vincent Pagnotta (6); 4. 3 Kevin Thorne (7); 5. 73 Jordan Morris (4); 6. 27 Craig Vlasic (8); 7. 11t Sam Iftody (9); 8. 43c Clinton Nicholls (3); 9. 13 Bobby Tolton (10); 10. DNS 155 Dustin Longboat (5)

B-Feature 1 (6 laps – Top 4 Transfer – No Time)

Finish. # Name (Starting Position)

1. 21 Jonathan Ayrton (5); 2. 15 Sean Iftody (6); 3. 6x Mike Sarantakos (9); 4. 54 Christopher French (4); 5. 8 Barry Westman (8); 6. 05 Dave Goodacre (2); 7. 43c Clinton Nicholls (10); 8. 13 Bobby Tolton (12); 9. 27 Craig Vlasic (11); 10. DNF 517 Cody Sommerville (7); 11. DNS 177 Tim Jamieson (1); 12. DNS 88 Aidan Nigh (3)

B-Feature 2 (6 laps – Top 4 Transfer – No Time)

Finish. # Name (Starting Position)

1. 66 Jon Janssens (9); 2. 188 Paul Longboat (4); 3. 4 Wayde Thorne (3); 4. 11t Sam Iftody (11); 5. 93 Andy Ryckman (5); 6. DNS 26 Tim Nuell (1); 7. DNS 16J Jeremy May (2); 8. DNS 9 Tim DeBoer (6); 9. DNS 64 Nick Erskine (7); 10. DNS 37 James Martin (8); 11. DNS 155 Dustin Longboat (10)