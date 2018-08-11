Horstman Takes “King of the Quarter Mile” & Feature at Limaland

Limaland Motorsports Park – 8/10/2018
Lock 16 & K&L Ready Mix Night
K&L Ready Mix NRA 360 Sprints King of The Quarter Mile – (10 Laps) [#]-Starting Position
1. 17-Jared Horstman[2], 2. 85-Dustin Daggett[4], 3. 22H-Randy Hannagan[1], 4. 18-Todd Heuerman[3], 5. 23-Devon Dobie[5], 6. B20-Butch Schroeder[6]
K&L Ready Mix NRA Sprints Invitational – (25 Laps) [#]-Starting Position
1. 17-Jared Horstman[1]; 2. 22H-Randy Hannagan[2]; 3. 18-Todd Heuerman[3]; 4. 28H-Hud Horton[14]; 5. 2-Kyle Sauder[10]; 6. B20-Butch Schroeder[5]; 7. 28-Phil Gressman[16]; 8. 23-Devon Dobie[15]; 9. 11-Tim Allison[17]; 10. 37-Noah Dunlap[6]; 11. 5W-Jeff Williams[11]; 12. 7J-Joe Swanson[9]; 13. 24-Kobe Allison[13]; 14. 85-Dustin Daggett[4]; 15. 15-Brandon Ferguson[7]; 16. 22D-Aaron Robnolte[12]; 17. 49-Shawn Dancer[8]