MORGAN TOPS SPOON RIVER IMRA SPEED2S

From USAC

Canton, IL……..Shane Morgan of Cree Coeur, Ill. won Saturday night’s 20-lap Engler USAC IMRA Speed2 Midget race at Spoon River Speedway. Completing the “top-five” were Kurt Mueller, Brent Burrows, Dave Baugh and Broc Hunnell.

ENGLER USAC IMRA SPEED2 MIDGET RACE RESULTS: August 11, 2018 – Canton, Illinois – Spoon River Speedway

FIRST HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Broc Hunnell (#37 Raymond), 2. Kurt Mueller (#83 Muueller). 3. Shane Morgan (#15 Morgan), 4. Jeff Mallonee (#31 Mallonee), 5. Andy Baugh (#6B Baugh), 6. Jason Allen (#28 Allen), 7. Brent Burrows (#51 Terry), 8. Blake Haynes (#9B Haynes). NT

SECOND HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Brett Triplett (#51R Johnson), 2. Dave Baugh (#7B Baugh), 3. Jake Sollenberger (#5 Utsinger), 4. Tori Smith (#18 Smith), 5. Daltyn England (#19E England), 6. Tyler Roth (#18 Roth). NT

FEATURE: (20 laps) 1. Shane Morgan, 2. Kurt Mueller, 3. Brent Burrows, 4. Dave Baugh, 5. Broc Hunnell, 6. Jake Sollenberger, 7. Tori Smith, 8. Daltyn England, 9. Jeff Mallonee, 10. Jason Allen, 11. Brett Triplett, 12. Blake Haynes, 13. Andy Baugh, 14. Tyler Roth, 15. Kevin Battefeld (#42 Battefeld). NT

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Lap 1 Mueller, Laps 2-20 Morgan.

NEW ENGLER USAC IMRA SPEED2 POINTS: 1-A.Baugh-822, 2-Robby McQuinn-662, 3-Morgan-597, 4-Mueller-509, 5-Sollenberger-461; 6-England-440, 7-Burrows-433, 8-Blake Buchholz-432, 9-Gedd Ross-410, 10-Battefeld-391.

NEXT ENGLER USAC IMRA SPEED2 RACE: August 12 – Quincy (IL) Quincy Raceways