SMITH BACK IN POINT LEAD AFTER ADA SPRINT WIN

From USAC

Ada, OK……..Danny Smith of Sand Springs, Okla. led all 20 laps to win Saturday night’s USAC Wingless Sprints Oklahoma feature at Oklahoma Sports Park. His victory left back on thop of the series standings by two over Brett Wilson. Cameron Hagin was second Saturday ahead of Wilson, Tim Kent and Bryan Debrick.

USAC WINGLESS SPRINTS OKLAHOMA SPRINT CAR RACE RESULTS: August 11, 2018 – Ada, Oklahoma – Oklahoma Sports Park

FIRST HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Brett Wilson (#53 Wilson), 2. Bryan Debrck (#10 Debrick), 3. Robert Sellers (#21C Cothran), 4. Grant Wresche (#13 Wresche), 5. Casey Wills (#31 Wills), 6. Michael Tyre II (#11 Tyre), 7. Cody Jarvis (#18J Jarvis), 8. David McDuffie (#43 McDuffie), 9. Jared Baird (#22 Barksdale). NT

SECOND HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Cameron Hagin (#5 Hagin), 2. Tim Kent (#79 Kent), 3. David Stephenson (#22 Stephenson), 4. Danny Smith (#5$ Smith), 5. Craig Carroll (#24C Risley), 6. Ty Hulsey (#24H Risley), 7. Justin Dunn (#19 Dunn), 8. Johnny Kent (#55 Kent). NT

FEATURE: (20 laps) 1. Danny Smith, 2. Cameron Hagin, 3. Brett Wilson, 4. Tim Kent, 5. Bryan Debrick, 6. Casey Wills, 7. Robert Sellers, 8. David Stephenson, 9. Michael Tyre II, 10. Ty Hulsey, 11. Craig Carroll, 12. Johnny Kent, 13. Cody Jarvis, 14. Grant Wresche, 15. David McDuffee, 16. Jared Baird, 17. Justin Dunn. NT

————————————

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-20 Smith.

NEW USAC WINGLESS SPRINTS OKLAHOMA POINTS: 1-Smith-1,068, 2-Wilson-1,066, 3-Carroll-969, 4-Hagin-964, 5-Wills-929, 6-Tyre-926, 7-J.Kent-894, 8-Hulsey-804, 9-Jarvis-783, 10-Wresche-771.

NEXT USAC WINGLESS SPRINTS OKLAHOMA SPRINT CAR RACE: September 2 – Meeker, OK – Red Dirt Raceway