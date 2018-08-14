RacinBoys Set for Live Broadcasts of ASCS National Tour and URSS Events

Inside Line Promotions

– KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Aug. 13, 2018) – A handful of live audio broadcasts are on the schedule this weekend for RacinBoys, which will showcase Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour presented by SawBlade.com and United Rebel Sprint Car Series events.

The action begins on Friday with a URSS race at Stockton Speedway in Stockton, Kan. URSS shows on Saturday and Sunday at Oberlin Speedway in Oberlin, Kan., will also be broadcast.

Additionally, the ASCS National Tour returns to competition on Saturday at Hamilton County Speedway in Webster City, Iowa, followed by a race on Sunday at Missouri State Fair Speedway in Sedalia, Mo.

Live audio from all five races will be free while premium members of the RacinBoys website will receive free live audio of the A Main from both ASCS National Tour events.

A RacinBoys premium membership encompasses all content, including live A Main video from Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour presented by SawBlade.com races, special highlight videos and live audio broadcasts of events for the Lucas Oil National Open Wheel 600 Series presented by MyRacePass, the ASCS Red River Region, the ASCS Warrior Region, the United Rebel Sprint Car Series, the Northwest Focus Midget Series and Port City Raceway in Tulsa, Okla. The cost is only $6.50 per month or $50 per year.

RacinBoys will also be busy this weekend hosting PRIME TIME Live Coast to Coast brought to you by McCarthy Auto Group , which is a free show that focuses on grass-roots racing by providing instant updates and unique access, including Victory Lane interviews, correspondent connections and cut-ins to Pay-Per-View videos, from races around the country. It airs on the RacinBoys website, Facebook Live and YouTube TV channels.

Follow the RacinBoys social media accounts for updated times of when to tune in on both Friday and Saturday night.

Additionally, PRIME TIME Live Coast to Coast brought to you by McCarthy Auto Group is seeking correspondents to provide updates for tracks and series. To learn more about becoming a correspondent, email RacinBoys@RacinBoys.com.

MCCARTHY AUTO GROUP –

McCarthy Auto Group includes nine dealerships throughout Kansas and Missouri with an extensive inventory of the newest models and most popular makes of vehicles, including Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Hyundai Toyota, Nissan and more. McCarthy Auto Group also offers superior auto service departments from oil changes to body repair. They are a one-stop shop for new and pre-owned automobiles, collision repair and much, much more. The professionals at McCarthy Auto Group also have a passion for connecting with the community and enhancing people’s lives. They encourage everyone to help them support the community in many of their charitable causes throughout the year. For more information, visit http://www.kccars.com.

RACINBOYS –

RacinBoys, founded by Scott Traylor and Kirk Elliott in 2003, is an internet broadcasting company covering all forms of motor sports. RacinBoys produces weekly radio shows on Sports Radio 810 WHB, ESPN Kansas City and its website RacinBoys.com. RacinBoys also provides live video and audio coverage of series and racing events including the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour, Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout and Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Midget Nationals. For more information, go to http://www.RacinBoys.com or e-mail racinboys@racinboys.com .