Becker Wins Nor-Cal Posse Challenge

Sprint Car Challenge Tour
Nor-Cal Posse Challenge
Placerville Speedway
Placerville, CA
Saturday September 22, 2018
Feature:
1. 75 – Sean Becker
2. 3C – Tanner Thorson
3. 42x – Justyn Cox
4. 83 – Kyle Hirst
5. 29 – Willie Croft
6. 16 – Andy Gregg
7. X1 – Andy Forsberg
8. 4SA – Greg Decairies
9. 37 – Mitchell Faccinto
10. 5H – DJ Netto
11. 26 – Joey Saldana
12. 56 – Justin Sanders
13. 97 – Shane Hopkins
14. 93 – Kalib Henry
15. 1R – Jodie Robinson
16. 5C – Colby Copeland
17. 5V – Chase Johnson
18. 2K – Kyle Offill
19. 55 – Cody Hodgson
20. 3 – Kaleb Montgomery
21. 17W – Shane Golobic
22. 38B – Blake Carrick
23. 9L – Cody Lamar
24. 94 – Steven Tiner