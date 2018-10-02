Ohsweken Speedway Night of Champions Group Tickets On Sale Now

From Clayton Johns

OHSWEKEN, Ont. (October 1, 2018) – Ohsweken Speedway is excited to finish its 2018 racing season in style with its Night of Champions celebration on Friday, November 16 at Carmen’s Banquet Centre in Hamilton, Ontario – and we want you to be there.

The annual Night of Champions event will once again celebrates the achievements of drivers and teams in the Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Car, Strickland’s GMC Crate Sprint Car, Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stock and HRW Automotive Mini Stock divisions. A dance, featuring a live performance by Steel City, will follow dinner and award presentations, with plenty of door prizes up for grabs throughout the evening.

As with each season, teams like to celebrate the 2018 season together at the Night of Champions, so in order to accommodate the large number of group tickets purchases, we have adopted a new system to sell Night of Champions tickets for 2018. All tickets will be $40 per person and sold as follows:

Group Tickets

Monday, October 1st to Friday October 5th – Whole Table Sales Only (Tables of 10). Teams can call (519) 717-0023 between 8:00am – 8:00pm to reserve their tables of 10. (Please note there will be no will call for group sales at the event.)

Individual Tickets

Saturday October 6th – Friday November 2nd – Individual Ticket Sales – $40 per person. Individual tickets are available for sale at Styres Gas Bar (cash only) during regular business hours. Individuals that wish to pay by Debit or Credit Card can call (519) 717-0023 between 8:00am – 8:00pm.

Staff ticket pick-up will also begin Saturday, October 6th. Full-time Friday Night Excitement staff are asked to pay a $25 deposit that is refunded when they arrive at the banquet.

After one of the most exciting seasons in the track’s 23-year history, Ohsweken saw two drivers repeat as weekly champions and two new track champions. Dylan Westbrook earned his second straight Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Car championship while Dave Bailey collected his fifth-straight Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stock championship. Meanwhile, Shone Evans won his first career Strickland’s GMC Crate Sprint Car title (as well as the travelling Action Sprint Tour) and Matt Nuell scored the HRW Automotive Mini Stock championship.

PLEASE NOTE – Mini Stock, Thunder Stock, Crate Sprint drivers who finished in the top-10 in their championship points standings and 360 Sprint drivers who finished in the top-15 in their championship points standings in 2018 are required to attend the banquet to receive their point fund awards.

• WHAT: 2018 Ohsweken Speedway Night of Champions

• WHEN: Friday, November 16, 2018 – Doors Open @ 5:00pm, Dinner @ 6:30pm, Awards Ceremony @ 8:00pm, Dance @ 10:30pm featuring Steel City!

• WHERE: Carmen’s Banquet Centre – 1520 Stone Church Rd E, Hamilton ON L8W 3P9 – www.Carmens.com

• TICKETS: $40 per person – Tickets are now available at Styres Gas Bar (cash only). Individuals that wish to pay by Credit Card or debit can call 519-717-0023 between 8:00am – 8:00pm. Table reservations are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

• DEADLINE to purchase tickets is Friday November 2nd, 2018.