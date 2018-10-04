USAC EASTERN SPEED2S HEAD FOR DURHAM SATURDAY

From USAC

Durham, North Carolina (October 3, 2018)………Jessica Bean leads the USAC Eastern Speed2 Midgets to this Saturday night’s race at Orange County Speedway in Durham, N.C. She enjoys a 29-point lead over Nolan Allison entering the race.

Mitchell Davis of Auburn, Ill. won Sunday night’s Engler USAC IMRA Speed2 Midget finale at Spoon River Speedway in Canton, Ill., while Andy Baugh of Mason City, Ill. laid claim to the 2018 series championship. Trailing Mitchell Sunday were Sean Murphy, Brent Burrows, Tyler Roth and Daltyn England. Karter Sarff led the first 14 laps before Davis led the final six.

Alex Watson of Columbus, Ohio won Saturday night’s USAC Midwest Thunder Speed2 Midget finale at Montpelier (Ind.) Motor Speedway. Aaron Leffel of Springfield, Ohio finished third and claimed the 2018 series championship. Cory Guingrich finished second Saturday ahead of Leffel, Jon Steed and Kevin Blue.

Toni Breidinger of Hillsborough, Calif. won Saturday night’s USAC Western Speed2 Midget feature at Madera (Calif.) Speedway. Joey Iest, Adam Lemke, Elvis Rankin and Johnny Nichols rounded out the top five.

USAC EASTERN SPEED2 MIDGET POINTS: 1-Jessica Bean-652, 2-Nolan Allison-623, 3-Neal Allison-599, 4-Jordan Empie-494, 5-Sam Hatfield-481, 6-Connor Gross-315, 7-Chris Lamb-286, 8-Dameron Taylor-245, 9-Levi Riffle-223, 10-Johnny Bridges-81.

USAC ENGLER IMRA SPEED2 MIDGET POINTS: 1-Andy Baugh-1,165, 2-Shane Morgan-909, 3-Brent Burrows-762, 4-Robby McQuinn-662, 5-Kurt Mueller-653, 6-Jake Sollenberger-629, 7-Daltyn England-605, 8-Kevin Battefeld-590, 9-Tyler Roth-486, 10-Sean Murphy-474.

USAC MIDWEST THUNDER SPEED2 MIDGET POINTS: 1-Aaron Leffel-786, 2-Alex Watson-635, 3-Stratton Briggs-602, 4-Jon Steed-565, 5-Cory Guingrich-520, 6-Jon Watson-482, 7-Chett Gehrke-432, 8-Kyle Kreigbaum-350, 9-Kevin Blue-322, 10-Trey Osborne-278.

USAC WESTERN SPEED2 OVERALL MIDGET POINTS: 1-Adam Lemke-1,164, 2-Joey Iest-895, 3-Johnny Nichols-535, 4-Blake Brannon-509, 5-Tyler Slay-361, 6-Toni Breidinger-302, 7-Cody Jessop-219, 8-Ashley Hazelton-Heredia-146, 9-Keoni Texeira-137, 10-Bryant Bell-127.

USAC WESTERN SPEED2 PAVEMENT MIDGET POINTS: 1-Adam Lemke-805, 2-Joey Iest-631, 3-Johnny Nichols-535, 4-Blake Brannon-439, 5-Toni Breidinger-302, 6-Cody Jessop-219, 7-Bryant Bell-127, 8-Ethan Lesser-68, 9-Austin Carter-63, 10-George Tuttle-13.