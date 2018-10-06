Weather halts #GYATKExtravaganza

From ASCOC

KOKOMO, Ind. (October 6, 2018) – Heavy precipitation forced Kokomo Speedway and Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 officials to postpone the #GYATKExtravaganza / All Star finale set for Saturday evening to Sunday, October 7. A strong band of severe weather invaded the Kokomo-area just after 5 p.m. leaving the entire facility completely saturated.

Gates are scheduled to open at 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon with a start time set at 5:30 p.m. Fans are encouraged to stay alert on social media for any other updates.