Lucas Oil ASCS Returns to Williams Grove & Selinsgrove Speedways May 3-4, 2019

By Steve Inch

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series (ASCS) National Tour presented by Sawblade.com will return to Pennsylvania’s Williams Grove Speedway Friday, May 3, and Selinsgrove Speedway Saturday, May 4, in the “Battle of the Groves II” sponsored by Eleven Oaks Farm.

The MAVTV Motorsports Network announced it will include both races as part of its 2019 broadcast lineup of high-profile dirt track racing events!

Williams Grove Speedway, located in Mechanicsburg, Pa. will host the ASCS National Tour event in conjunction with the United Racing Club (URC) plus a complete program of 410 sprint car racing on Friday, May 3.

For the second year in a row, the ASCS National Tour will then head 60 miles north to Selinsgrove Speedway in Selinsgrove, Pa., for another full-points show with the URC on Saturday, May 4. The limited late models will also be on the Selinsgrove racing card. Selinsgrove will tentatively use Sunday, May 5, as a rain date, if needed.

In the inaugural ASCS appearances at Williams Grove and Selinsgrove Speedways in 2018, the late Greg Hodnett of Spring Grove and Blane Heimbach of Selinsgrove took the historic victories, respectively.

Sam Hafertepe Jr., of Sunnyvale, Texas, went on to clinch his third consecutive Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour championship. He scored seven A-main feature wins in doing so and is expected to return to the series next year to chase his fourth national title.

More details on the ASCS’s second annual northeast swing will be released soon. For additional information on the participating speedways, please visit williamsgrove.com and selinsgrovespeedway.com.

For continued updates on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the ASCS Regional tours, log onto ascsracing.com. Make sure to like the American Sprint Car Series on Facebook at facebook.com/LucasOilASCS, follow Twitter at twitter.com/LucasOilASCS, and check out Instagram @LucasOilASCS.