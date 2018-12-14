SELINSGROVE SPEEDWAY ANNOUNCES 2019 410 SPRINT CAR RACE DATES

By Steve Inch

SELINSGROVE, Pa. – Selinsgrove Speedway officials are finalizing the 2019 schedule and expect to release the full lineup shortly after January 1. The popular 410 sprint cars will once again make a select few stops at the historic half-mile clay oval next season.

The speedway’s annual Ray Tilley Classic for the 410 sprint cars will be run at 6 p.m. Sunday, April 28. The supporting division on this night will be announced soon.

Selinsgrove’s PA Speedweek show has been moved up to the first Sunday of the series on Sunday, June 30. The PASS 305 sprint cars will share the open wheel doubleheader at 7:30 p.m.

A former 410 sprint car date at the track is back in 2019 over the Labor Day holiday weekend on Sunday, Sept. 1. The United Late Model Series (ULMS) is also scheduled to compete at the track with the 410 sprint cars at 7 p.m.

The track’s crown jewel race, the 37th Annual Jim Nace Memorial National Open for the 410 sprint cars, will be showcased at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14.

The speedway’s annual Motorsports Show at the Susquehanna Valley Mall will run Sunday, Feb. 24 through Friday, March 1. Race teams can register their cars for the show after Jan. 1 by emailing publicrelations@selinsgrovespeedway.com.

The first race at Selinsgrove Speedway was held on July 20, 1946, and was won by Hall of Fame driver Bill Holland, who went on to win the 1949 Indianapolis 500. Following a brief closure in the early 1960’s, the speedway reopened in 1963. The upcoming 2019 season will mark the 57th consecutive year of motorsports excitement on the Superspeedway of Dirt Track Racing!

For a complete schedule when it is released, the latest news, results, and race status, visit selinsgrovespeedway.com. The track office can be reached at 570.374.2266.