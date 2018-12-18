USCS Sprints Ready for a Busy and Exciting 2019 Season

From Pete Walton

ATLANTA, Ga. (December 17, 2018) — After a successful 2018 season the United Sprint Car Series presented by K&N Filters is busy putting the final touches on another 60 race 2019 USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour National schedule and three regional series schedules. The USCS handed out a 95% complete schedule of events on its National schedule at the recent PRI Show and has since filled in the remaining holes and additions to it. The first race is at Hendry County Motorsports Park in Clewiston, Florida on January, 25th and 26th to kick off the 2019 season and the 10-race USCS Winter Heat Series.

USCS Winter Heat then visits Bubba Raceway Park in Ocala, Florida on during the Bubba Army Winter Nationals on Friday and Saturday February 8th and 9th before moving West in the Sunshine State to Milton, Florida at Southern Raceway on Friday and Saturday, February 22nd and 23rd for the 2nd Annual USCS Battle at Beach Speed Spectacular.

The USCS Winter Heat competitors then leave Florida for two nights of speed contests in Mississippi at Hattiesburg Speedway in Hattiesburg, Mississippi as headliners of the Hub City 125 on March 1st. On the following night, Saturday March 2nd they headline the 11th annual USCS Frostbuster 150 at Magnolia Motor Speedway in Columbus, Mississippi. The USCS Winter Heat 10-race mini-series wraps up at Chatham Speedway in Chatham. Louisiana with the Bayou State Sprint Car Nationals on Friday and Saturday, March 8th and 9th.

Eight of the USCS Winter Heat events will be covered by Speed Shift TV for those unable to be in the area of a particular event they may be able to tune in pay-per-view by going to www.speedshifttv.com. Further details on this are forthcoming. For more info about these upcoming events and for USCS rules and info please visit the USCS webpage at www.uscsracing.com For a quick look at the National and regional series schedules as of 12/15/18 go to the Uscs Racing Facebook page, For any other questions please call the USCS Office at 770-865-6097.