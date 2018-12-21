2019 Badger Midget opener at Beaver Dam Raceway

From Bryan Gapinski

BEAVER DAM, Wi. (December 21, 2018) — The Zimbrick Chevrolet of Sun Prairie Badger Midget Racing Series, kickoffs season number 83 at Beaver Dam Raceway on Saturday Night April 20 with the running of the “The Wipperfurth Triple Crown”. The 1/3-mile high banked clay oval will host the IRA Bumper to Bumper Outlaw Sprint Car Series, the Auto Meter Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Series and Badger.

Badger has sanctioned fifty-eight midget events at the track since it reopened in 1993, in the current track design. A total twenty-three drivers have won Badger feature events, with the most recent event on Sept. 23, 2018 won by Nick Baran. The Sept. 21 Scott Semmelmann Memorial at the track will also feature all three divisions, and serve as the 2019 season finale for Badger.